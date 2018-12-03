×
Titan RTX 24 GB Graphics Card Hits For $2499

Nvidia’s latest over-the-top graphics card, the Titan RTX, goes on sale later this month for $2,499, delivering real-time 8K video editing thanks to 24GB of high-speed memory and 1770 MHz overclocked GPU, the company announced Monday.

The Titan RTX is being marketed as the “world’s most powerful GPU, providing massive performance for AI research, data science, and creative applications.”

“Turing is NVIDIA’s biggest advance in a decade – fusing shaders, ray tracing, and deep learning to reinvent the GPU,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “The introduction of T-Rex puts Turing within reach of millions of the most demanding PC users — developers, scientists, and content creators.”

The Titan RTX has two times the memory of previous-generation Titan GPUs and seems to be built with AI researchers and developers in mind. The new graphics card is powered by the company’s new Turing GPU architecture which can deliver real-time ray tracing, AI, simulation, and rasterization.

The card features two 13-blade fans that reduce noise and increase cooling, a forged, machine-finished diecast aluminum cover, a full-card vapor chamber for cooling, three DisplayPorts, an HDMI port, and a USB C port that supports the coming VirtualLink standard. The chipset runs at a boosted clock speed of 1770 MHz and the board has 24 GB of GDDR6 memory. You can check out the full specs here.

  Titan RTX 24-GB Graphics Card Hits

    Titan RTX 24 GB Graphics Card Hits For $2499

  Growing Up is a Drag_Snap Original

    Snapchat Sets Premiere Date for 'Growing Up Is a Drag' Teen-Queens Show From Bunim-Murray

  Comedy Central Unveils New Schedule of

    Comedy Central Unveils New Schedule of Stand-Up Shows

  overprotected kahoko

    Rakuten Viki Inks Streaming Deals for Japanese Shows From Nippon TV, Asahi TV

  Amazon Prime Launches First Tamil Series

    Amazon Prime Launches First Tamil Series 'Vella Raja'

