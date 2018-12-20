×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Tiny Metal’ Multiplayer, New Act Comes to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Steam

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tiny Metal,” the “Advanced Wars”-like from developer Area35 and Sony publishing label Unties, is receiving a free update that delivers its online multiplayer mode to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam. The update also brings with it an extension to the story-driven campaign entitled Act V, which introduces six new missions.

The online mode features 11 maps that can be played with friends online. The mode does require a Nintendo Online account to play on the Switch.

The game, which usually sells for $24.99, is currently 50% off on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, and 60% off on Steam.

“Tiny Metal” drops players into Artemesia 50 years after the great war, following the assassination of the king. The turn-based strategy game features 15 unit types, the ability to level up hero units, terrain bonuses and a new game+ mode. Composer Tomoki Miyoshi created the game’s soundtrack.

“’Tiny Metal’ already delivers a great single player experience with deep, nostalgia-inducing gameplay reminiscent of ‘Advance Wars,’” Hiroaki Yura, the game’s director at Area35, said in a prepared statement. “Now we’re taking it a step further, enhancing what’s already there while opening it up to the new opportunities for fun and strategy that can only come from playing against another human being.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Gaming

  • Voice Cast, Season Pass Revealed For

    Voice Cast, Season Pass Revealed For 'Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes'

    Developer Grasshopper Manufacture revealed new season pass and voice cast details on Thursday for its upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive “Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes.” The season pass launches alongside the game on Jan. 18 for $9.99 and includes two “volumes” of downloadable content. Additional Content Vol. 1 — Black Dandelion launches on Feb. 28 [...]

  • 'Tiny Metal' Multiplayer, New Act Comes

    'Tiny Metal' Multiplayer, New Act Comes to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Steam

    “Tiny Metal,” the “Advanced Wars”-like from developer Area35 and Sony publishing label Unties, is receiving a free update that delivers its online multiplayer mode to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam. The update also brings with it an extension to the story-driven campaign entitled Act V, which introduces six new missions. The online mode [...]

  • Game Dev Supergroup is Bringing AAA

    Game Dev Supergroup is Bringing AAA Assets Initiative to Unity

    Next week Unity Technologies will launch The Unity Icon Collective initiative, a series of AAA asset packs made by a veritable supergroup of game artists and designers for Unity users to purchase from the official Unity Asset Store. “Volume #1: Buried Memories – Yggdrasil” is the first asset pack of this initiative, a set of [...]

  • 'Telltale's The Walking Dead' Will Conclude

    'Telltale's The Walking Dead' Will Conclude for PC on Epic Games Store

    All future episodes of “Telltale’s The Walking Dead” on PC will be published on the Epic Games Store, Skybound Games announced Thursday. People who already bought the season on a different PC platform will still receive the final two episodes through their previous point of purchase. The third episode of “Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The [...]

  • 'Star Citizen' Dev Spent Over $4

    'Star Citizen' Dev Spent Over $4 Million a Month in 2017

    Kickstarter was still a brand new frontier in November 2012 when Chris Roberts’ Cloud Imperium Games raised more than $2 million for its ambitious “Star Citizen.” Now, more than six years later, the company has raised more than 100 times that amount through private crowdfunding. Cloud Imperium announced today it has secured $46 million in [...]

  • Steam Sale Welcomes Users to the

    Steam Sale Welcomes Users to the Extremely Cozy Cottage of Surprises

    The Steam storefront will feature holiday deals including free daily items starting Thursday, Valve announced via a press release. The theme for Steam’s 2018 sale is the “Extremely Cozy Cottage of Surprises,” and this will be the 12th annual winter store for the leading digital PC game distribution platform. The sale will offer deals on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad