THQ Nordic Has 55 Games in Development, 35 Prepped for Announcement

By

THQ Nordic had a strong quarter, with net sales jumping 1,403% as the company continues to expand through IP acquisition and aggressive game development, the company announced in a third-quarter earnings report Wednesday.

The Stockholm-based company said it has 55 games under development, of which 35 are still in the pipeline waiting to be announced.

The company’s successes were driven in part by the release of “Titan Quest,” “Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered” and “This is the Police 2,” in addition to the continued success of “Wreckfest.”

The company also saw success through Deep Silver, its extensive back-catalog and partner publishing business. During the quarter, the company acquired several IP including “Alone in the Dark,” “Kingdoms of Amalur” and “Timesplitters.”

The company said it plans to continue to add “great companies into the group, both developers and publishers” and that it is “engaging with a large number of companies across the globe with respect to joining the group.”

