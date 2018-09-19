THQ Nordic Now Owns ‘Alone in the Dark’ and ‘Act of War’ IPs

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sweden-based THQ Nordic acquired ‘Alone in the Dark’ and ‘Act of War’ from Atari Europe SAS, the publisher announced Wednesday.

While the acquisition of the intellectual properties is being handled by the Karlstad, Sweden team (THQ Nordic AB), a press release notes that day-to-day concerns such as “sales and distribution, evaluation of sequels, and new content, etc.” will be under the THQ Nordic GmbH division located in Vienna, Austria.

 

“Alone in the Dark” is a survival horror series which started back in 1992. Inspired by the writings of H.P. Lovecraft, the horror game series has several iterations, including a 2008 version for  PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

“Act of War” is a real-time strategy game from 2005, and was based on the writings of novelist Dale Brown.

It’s not clear exactly what the publisher has planned for these IPs, but THQ Nordic has purchased several other IPs as of late.

Just earlier this month, THQ Nordic acquired the “Kingdoms of Amalur” IP from 38 Studios. In August, the publisher’s publishing label Deep Silver snatched up “TimeSplitters” and “Second Sight.”

The publisher also cut a deal with Microsoft which was announced last month, in which it can distribute “ReCore: Definitive Edition,” “Super Lucky’s Tale,” “Disneyland Adventures,” “Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure,” and “Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection” on Steam and to PC via disc.

THQ Nordic did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

