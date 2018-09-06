THQ Nordic Acquires ‘Kingdoms of Amalur’ IP From 38 Studios

Video game publisher THQ Nordic acquired the “Kingdoms of Amalur” IP and other assets from 38 Studios, it announced on Thursday.

The deal includes 38 Studios’ action role-playing game “Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning” and its abandoned MMORPG project codenamed “Copernicus” THQ Nordic AB is handling the acquisition, while THQ Nordic GmbH will oversee daily operations, including sales, distribution, and the “evaluation of sequels and new content.”

“Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning” was created with the help of New York Times bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, “Spawn” creator Todd McFarlane, and “The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion” lead designer Ken Rolston. It came out in February 2012 and was viewed favorably by critics, but only sold an estimated 330,000 copies in its first month. 38 Studios shut down months later.

Founded in 2006 by former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling, 38 Studios was originally based in Massachusetts, but it relocated to Rhode Island after receiving a $75 million loan from that state’s Economic Development Corporation (EDC). When it went bankrupt, it left Rhode Island on the hook for the $75 million and left many game developers out of a job. The state sued the game developer and even launched a criminal investigation. Schilling and other studio executives agreed to settle the lawsuit for $2.5 million in 2016.

38 Studios’ assets were auctioned off in December 2013, but there were no “acceptable offers” for “Copernicus” at the time, according to Polygon.

“Amalur” isn’t the only IP THQ Nordic has scooped up in recent weeks. Its publishing label Deep Silver acquired the rights to “Timesplitters” and “Second Sight” from Crytek last month.