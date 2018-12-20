‘This War of Mine’ Dev 11 Bit Studios Raises Over $500,000 For Charity

“This War of Mine” developer 11 Bit Studios raised more than $500,000 for charity since the game’s launch in November 2014, it announced on Thursday.

Once the game launched, 11 Bit joined forces with War Child, a British nonproft dedicated to helping children affected by conflict, and created charity downloadable content. The DLC featured war-themed works from famous graffiti artists, and 100% of the net income generated by it went to the charity.

The money is now being used to support War Child programs in various countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, the Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Yemen, 11 Bit said. The organization has opened three temporary learning centers serving 260 children. About 26 unaccompanied children were placed with foster families in Bambari and the Central African Republic, the developer said. In Democratic Republic of Congo, a child helpline received 14,557 calls in 2017 and 2,215 children were referred to specialized child protection organizations. Meanwhile, in Iraq, War Child has provided summer schooling to 457 children, while in Afghanistan 840 children ages four to six had access to early childhood and care development in Kabul and Herat.

Additionally, 11 Bit said some of the money raised funded a new division at War Child dedicated to working with gamers. It has raised over $2.5 million to date.

“None of this would be possible without the help of the players,” 11 Bit said. “We would like to thank them all.”

“This War of Mine” is a survival-themed strategy game about a group of civilians living in a fictional war-torn city. It was reportedly inspired by the 1992–96 Siege of Sarajevo during the Bosnian War.