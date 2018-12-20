×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘This War of Mine’ Dev 11 Bit Studios Raises Over $500,000 For Charity

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: 11 Bit Studios

This War of Mine” developer 11 Bit Studios raised more than $500,000 for charity since the game’s launch in November 2014, it announced on Thursday.

Once the game launched, 11 Bit joined forces with War Child, a British nonproft dedicated to helping children affected by conflict, and created charity downloadable content. The DLC featured war-themed works from famous graffiti artists, and 100% of the net income generated by it went to the charity.

The money is now being used to support War Child programs in various countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, the Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Yemen, 11 Bit said. The organization has opened three temporary learning centers serving 260 children. About 26 unaccompanied children were placed with foster families in Bambari and the Central African Republic, the developer said. In Democratic Republic of Congo, a child helpline received 14,557 calls in 2017 and 2,215 children were referred to specialized child protection organizations. Meanwhile, in Iraq, War Child has provided summer schooling to 457 children, while in Afghanistan 840 children ages four to six had access to early childhood and care development in Kabul and Herat.

Additionally, 11 Bit said some of the money raised funded a new division at War Child dedicated to working with gamers. It has raised over $2.5 million to date.

“None of this would be possible without the help of the players,” 11 Bit said. “We would like to thank them all.”

“This War of Mine” is a survival-themed strategy game about a group of civilians living in a fictional war-torn city. It was reportedly inspired by the 1992–96 Siege of Sarajevo during the Bosnian War.

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Gaming

  • 'This War of Mine' Dev 11

    'This War of Mine' Dev 11 Bit Studios Raises Over $500,000 For Charity

    “This War of Mine” developer 11 Bit Studios raised more than $500,000 for charity since the game’s launch in November 2014, it announced on Thursday. Once the game launched, 11 Bit joined forces with War Child, a British nonproft dedicated to helping children affected by conflict, and created charity downloadable content. The DLC featured war-themed [...]

  • 'Atlas' Early Release Delayed Second Time,

    'Atlas' Early Release Delayed Second Time, Now Set for Friday

    After suffering through a week’s delay, fans of “Atlas” discovered after the new release time for the pirate massively multiplayer online game had passed, that it was being delayed a second time, this time pushed back to Friday.The delay happened after the official countdown for the game had been sitting at zero for about an hour, [...]

  • 'Halo' Studio Teaming With Nonprofit To

    Nonprofit Creates 'Halo'-Themed Bionic Arms for Children to Use as Prosthetics

    Developer 343 Industries is teaming with the nonprofit Limbitless Solutions to create “Halo”-themed, 3D-printed prosthetics for children, it announced in a blog post on Wednesday. Beginning in 2019, Limbitless will offer two special “Halo” bionic arms. One is a recreation of the Master Chief’s iconic green Mk. VI armor. The other is a “multiplayer” variant [...]

  • NPD: Early 'Call of Duty' Launch

    NPD: Early 'Call of Duty' Launch Led to Flat November Sales

    Spending across video game hardware, software, accessories, and game cards was flat in November 2018 at $2.7 billion compared to the same time last year, according to market research company The NPD Group. And it might be thanks to “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.” While total industry spending was reportedly flat, it did see [...]

  • Razer Debuts Razer Turret, Xbox One's

    Razer Turret, Xbox One's Wireless Mouse and Keyboard Combo, Costs $250

    The Razer Turret is Razer’s wireless keyboard and mouse combo for Xbox One, and it’s coming in Q1 2019. Razer broke the news Wednesday afternoon, showcasing the hotly-anticipated peripheral that offers Xbox One owners a new way to enjoy their games. It offers a 2.4 GHz wireless connection via single dongle for the mouse and [...]

  • Halo Head Bonnie Ross Named 2019

    Halo Head Bonnie Ross Named 2019 AIAS Hall of Fame Inductee

    “I don’t think I would still be at Microsoft or in technology if I hadn’t found gaming.” Bonnie Ross, Microsoft Corporate vice president and head of 343 Industries, will be inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame in February 2019 for her work in video games, in helping to expand [...]

  • Esports Legends Launch Popdog with $9

    Esports Legends Launch Popdog With $9 Million Funding Round

    Evil Geniuses CEO Alexander Garfield is heading a new eSports technology and services company which will develop products aimed at optimizing live streaming for tournaments, talent, and publishers, it was announced today. The company is called Popdog, and will be starting things out with a $9 million Series A funding round led by Makers Fund [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad