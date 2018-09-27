‘The World Ends With You: Final Remix’ The ‘Final Chance’ For Sequel

“The World Ends With You: Final Remix,” which launches on Nintendo Switch Oct. 12, could be the cult classic role-playing game’s last chance at a sequel, creative director and main character designer Tetsuya Nomura said in developer notes posted on Nintendo’s official website Thursday.

“There are a number of implications behind this ‘Final Remix’ version,” he said. “In addition to my intention of making this my last time working with the original game, I think this is the final chance for creating a path to the next step, which I’ve had ideas about since the first launch 11 years ago.”

Music composer Takeharu Ishimoto also seems interested in a sequel. He said he’s made several arrangements of “TWEWY’s” music, but the versions found in “Final Remix” are the final ones. “Maybe .. if I have the opportunity to create new arrangements of the music again, I think that I would like to try doing so with a different approach,” he said.

“The World Ends With You” first released in 2007 and featured a distinctive art style and soundtrack inspired by Japanese youth culture. Many fans have asked Tetsuya for a sequel over the years and he admits to making a few attempts, but it never got off the ground.

“We’ve been looking for an opportunity, and there were a few times we tried to get it started, but time passed without it ever coming to realization,” he said.

“The World Ends With You: Final Remix” includes a new scenario, remixed music tracks, new enemies, and more. Players can access the new scenario after completing the game if they fulfill certain conditions imposed by a certain Reaper who didn’t appear in the original game, said game director Tatsuya Kando.