‘The Walking Dead’ Universe Heads to VR With ‘The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners’

Skydance Interactive, the team behind virtual reality shooter “Archangel: Hellfire”, announced on Wednesday its next title will be “The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners”, the first VR game set in “The Walking Dead” universe.

The developer will be working with “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman and his company Skybound Entertainment throughout development, and plan to share a teaser during Skybound’s San Diego Comic-Con livestream on July 19.

Set in the flooded remains of New Orleans, the VR game will “challenge players to make their way through the iconic quarters, as they explore what has become a brutal, unforgiving wasteland”.

As well as dealing with the ever-present threat of Walkers, Skydance states the undead will be “the least of your problems”, so not only will you struggle to survive against the undead and other survivors, you also need to decide whether to live as a saint or a sinner.

Those of you attending San Diego Comic-Con this year will also get a sneak peek at “The Walking Dead” art and panels courtesy of “a come-to-life setting” at the Harbor House Restaurant from July 18 to July 21.

While it’s not yet confirmed what platforms the new VR title is heading to, “The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners” is expected to release in 2019.

