‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Pulled From Digital Storefronts

CREDIT: Telltale Games

The final season of Telltale Games’ “The Walking Dead” is no longer available on digital storefronts like Steam and GOG less than a week after the studio announced massive layoffs.

The episodic adventure title’s second episode, Suffer the Children, was supposed to come out on Tuesday, but there’s no longer an option to buy it or the season pass on Steam, GOG, the PlayStation Store, or the Microsoft Store.

“Telltale has requested a temporary pause of sales of ‘The Walking Dead: Final Season,” GOG said in an update on the game’s product page. “For all up to date Telltale news, please refer to their official Twitter page.”

The move is unsurprising considering Telltale laid off about 90% of its staff on Friday. The 250 employees were reportedly issued paper paychecks for pay through Friday and told to vacate the building in 30 minutes. They were given no severance pay and their health care benefits run out at the end of the month. One former employee is now trying to file a class action lawsuit against the studio, claiming it violated California’s WARN Act when it failed to give people at least 60 days notice of their terminations.

The layoffs came just a day after two potential investors, AMC and Smilegate, walked away from funding talks, sources tell Variety. No one knows why both companies decided to back out of their deals on the same day.

A skeleton crew of about 25 employees remain at the studio to finish up its current “Minecraft” project, but the fate of “The Walking Dead’s” remaining episodes remains uncertain. Telltale said it’s currently in talks with potential partners to finish the season.

