Watch the First 15 Minutes of ‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’

Telltale Games revealed the opening 15 minutes of “The Walking Dead: The Final Season”.

Showing off “The Final Season”‘s revised art style and reworked camera, the video follows a now teenage Clementine as roles reverse and she becomes the protector, watching over orphan AJ as they try and make a home – and a life – in a post-zombie apocalyptic world.

If you’re hoping to keep your adventure entirely spoiler-free then it’s best to give this a miss, but if you’re intrigued and don’t mind a bit of blood and gore, take a peek:

“After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be her chance for a home,” says Telltale, describing the “gut-wrenching” episodic story-driven adventure.

“But protecting it will mean sacrifice. Clem must build a life and become a leader while still watching over AJ, an orphaned boy and the closest thing to family she has left. In this gripping and emotional final season, you will define your relationships, fight the undead, and determine how Clementine’s story ends.”

Early adopters can pre-order the full season now and save 10 percent off the full purchase price.\

“Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Final Season”‘s first episode is out August 14, 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with an unspecified Nintendo Switch release expected to follow “later this year”.

