‘The Surge 2’ Gets Pre-Alpha Gameplay Trailer

Developer Deck13 and publisher Focus Home Interactive released a pre-alpha gameplay trailer for sci-fi action role-playing game “The Surge 2” on Wednesday.

The video focuses on the new Park sector, which is apparently located in the middle of a city ravaged by the events of the first game. As the player roams the artificial, man-made forest, he takes on packs of mercenaries, as well as the park’s former guardians. The combat has a certain heftiness to it, judging by the trailer, as each blow lands with a meaty thunk or crunch. But, that’s no surprise. “The Surge” is influenced by From Software’s “Souls” series, which is known for its meaty, brutal combat. It’s also a spiritual successor to Deck13’s first attempt at a “Souls”-like game, “Lords of the Fallen.”

“The Surge” launched in May 2017 and managed to surprise many “Souls” fans with its solid combat an sci-fi aesthetic. Focus Home and Deck13 announced they’re working on the sequel in February. “The Surge 2” has the same dynamic limb targeting system and character progression of its predecessor, but it improves on the formula, they said. It promises advanced dodging, directional parrying, and unique AI behaviors. Its level design is also larger and more ambitious thanks to Deck13’s upgraded Fledge graphics engine.

“The Surge 2” comes out sometime in 2019 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Focus Home and Dec13 are currently showcasing the game at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany. They’re giving a 20-minute developer walkthrough highlighting the sequel’s improved mechanics, environments, and combat.