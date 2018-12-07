‘The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe’ Coming to Consoles in 2019

Game designer Davey Wreden is creating an updated version of his critically-acclaimed 2013 indie title “The Stanley Parable” for consoles (OK, fine, it’ll be on PC too), it was revealed during The Game Awards on Thursday.

“The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe” will have new content, including new endings and choices. It’s expected to launch sometime in 2019.

“The Stanley Parable” is a narrative game about an office drone trapped in an unusual situation. To say more would be to spoil its wonderful surprises. As the player guides Stanley through his increasingly surreal workplace, a narrator voiced by British actor Kevan Brighting delivers exposition and deadpan humor.

