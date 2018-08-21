You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Explore Lovecraftian World of ‘The Sinking City’ in New Trailer

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Frogwares released another trailer for its upcoming adventure game “The Sinking City” on Tuesday and it’s like a creepy, Lovecraftian version of “Groundhog’s Day.”

“The Sinking City” takes place in the fictional village of Oakmont. Once a flourishing industrial city, it’s now devastated by flooding. The trailer shows protagonist Charles Winfield Reed waking up on an Oakmont street. As he investigates his surroundings, tommy gun in hand, he finds mysterious floating doors, eldritch symbols, and a statue of Cthulhu. He’s attacked by a tentacled horror. As it drags him to his doom, he sees himself lying in the street. Then, he wakes up and repeats it all over again.

This latest trailer is as moody and unnerving as the previous one, which depicted the world’s worst five o’clock shadow. But, neither video shows any real gameplay and it’s hard to get a sense of what players will actually do in Oakmont besides soak in the Lovecrafting atmosphere. Hopefully, we’ll get to see some actual gameplay soon.

Frogwares, perhaps best known for its “Sherlock Holmes” adventure series, has said players will get to investigate crime scenes, interrogate witnesses, and engage in some combat. There will be about 30-40 hours of gameplay total. While it’s not an official adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s works, Frogwares said its team members are devoted fans of his work and see the game as an expansion of the Cthulhu Mythos.

“The Sinking City” launches on Mar. 21, on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Gaming

  • 'The Sinking City' Is Still Pretty

    Explore Lovecraftian World of 'The Sinking City' in New Trailer

    Frogwares released another trailer for its upcoming adventure game “The Sinking City” on Tuesday and it’s like a creepy, Lovecraftian version of “Groundhog’s Day.” “The Sinking City” takes place in the fictional village of Oakmont. Once a flourishing industrial city, it’s now devastated by flooding. The trailer shows protagonist Charles Winfield Reed waking up on […]

  • "DayZ" Comes to Xbox Game Preview

    'DayZ' Comes to Xbox Game Preview in Late August

    Frogwares released another trailer for its upcoming adventure game “The Sinking City” on Tuesday and it’s like a creepy, Lovecraftian version of “Groundhog’s Day.” “The Sinking City” takes place in the fictional village of Oakmont. Once a flourishing industrial city, it’s now devastated by flooding. The trailer shows protagonist Charles Winfield Reed waking up on […]

  • Tencent's 'Arena of Valor' Hits Nintendo

    Tencent's 'Arena of Valor' Hits Nintendo Switch in September

    Frogwares released another trailer for its upcoming adventure game “The Sinking City” on Tuesday and it’s like a creepy, Lovecraftian version of “Groundhog’s Day.” “The Sinking City” takes place in the fictional village of Oakmont. Once a flourishing industrial city, it’s now devastated by flooding. The trailer shows protagonist Charles Winfield Reed waking up on […]

  • New Spirit Trials Mode Coming to

    New Spirit Trials Mode Coming to 'Ori and the Will of the Wisps'

    Frogwares released another trailer for its upcoming adventure game “The Sinking City” on Tuesday and it’s like a creepy, Lovecraftian version of “Groundhog’s Day.” “The Sinking City” takes place in the fictional village of Oakmont. Once a flourishing industrial city, it’s now devastated by flooding. The trailer shows protagonist Charles Winfield Reed waking up on […]

  • Everything Wants to Kill Lara in

    Everything Wants to Kill Lara in 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider'

    Frogwares released another trailer for its upcoming adventure game “The Sinking City” on Tuesday and it’s like a creepy, Lovecraftian version of “Groundhog’s Day.” “The Sinking City” takes place in the fictional village of Oakmont. Once a flourishing industrial city, it’s now devastated by flooding. The trailer shows protagonist Charles Winfield Reed waking up on […]

  • Villains Will Take Over the World

    Villains Take Over the World in 'LEGO DC Super-Villains'

    Frogwares released another trailer for its upcoming adventure game “The Sinking City” on Tuesday and it’s like a creepy, Lovecraftian version of “Groundhog’s Day.” “The Sinking City” takes place in the fictional village of Oakmont. Once a flourishing industrial city, it’s now devastated by flooding. The trailer shows protagonist Charles Winfield Reed waking up on […]

  • 'Forza Horizon 4' Introduces New Team

    'Forza Horizon 4' Introduces New Team Adventure Multiplayer Mode

    Frogwares released another trailer for its upcoming adventure game “The Sinking City” on Tuesday and it’s like a creepy, Lovecraftian version of “Groundhog’s Day.” “The Sinking City” takes place in the fictional village of Oakmont. Once a flourishing industrial city, it’s now devastated by flooding. The trailer shows protagonist Charles Winfield Reed waking up on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad