You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Latest ‘The Sims Freeplay’ Update Adds Augmented Reality Feature

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Sims Freeplay” got a new update on Monday that adds an augmented reality multiplayer feature to the game.

The new Brilliant Backyards update uses ARKit technology to display the Sims universe in the real world. Players can team up build their dream homes with thousands of virtual objects, publisher Electronic Arts said. They can even tie the AR feature to a specific location they can come back to anytime.

The AR feature is compatible with iPhone 6s or later, iPad Pro, and iPad (2017).

The Brilliant Backyards update also ushers in an all-new live event. Starting now through Oct. 23, players can show off their green thumbs by customizing gardens with new plants, planter boxes, birdhouses, and water features. They can even unlock a Brilliant Backyard House.

Meanwhile, the Fashion Designer Stockings Hobby Event takes place between Oct. 31 and Nov. 10. As the name suggests, it will let players style their Sims with a variety of colorful and patterned stockings. There’s also a Day Spa Live Event running from Nov. 11 through Nov. 27 for players who want to pamper their Sims.

Finally, the Halloween Ghost Flustered Seasonal Quest kicks off on Oct. 23. Players can unlock quirky colored body paints and sleepwear and take part in summoning and scaring away ghosts.

“The Sims Freeplay” is a free version of “The Sims” for mobile devices. It first launched in 2011. Earlier this year, developer Firemonkeys finally added pregnancy to the life simulation game, a feature fans have apparently asked for for the last six years.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More Gaming

  • Latest 'The Sims Freeplay' Update Adds

    Latest 'The Sims Freeplay' Update Adds Augmented Reality Feature

    “The Sims Freeplay” got a new update on Monday that adds an augmented reality multiplayer feature to the game. The new Brilliant Backyards update uses ARKit technology to display the Sims universe in the real world. Players can team up build their dream homes with thousands of virtual objects, publisher Electronic Arts said. They can […]

  • Uproar Over 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

    'Red Dead Redemption 2's' 100-Hour Work Weeks Spark Video Game Industry Outrage

    “The Sims Freeplay” got a new update on Monday that adds an augmented reality multiplayer feature to the game. The new Brilliant Backyards update uses ARKit technology to display the Sims universe in the real world. Players can team up build their dream homes with thousands of virtual objects, publisher Electronic Arts said. They can […]

  • 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Challenges Coming

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Esports Challenges Coming to 'Minecraft'

    “The Sims Freeplay” got a new update on Monday that adds an augmented reality multiplayer feature to the game. The new Brilliant Backyards update uses ARKit technology to display the Sims universe in the real world. Players can team up build their dream homes with thousands of virtual objects, publisher Electronic Arts said. They can […]

  • 'Diablo III'-Themed Nintendo Switch Bundle Hits

    'Diablo III'-Themed Nintendo Switch Bundle Hits Next Month

    “The Sims Freeplay” got a new update on Monday that adds an augmented reality multiplayer feature to the game. The new Brilliant Backyards update uses ARKit technology to display the Sims universe in the real world. Players can team up build their dream homes with thousands of virtual objects, publisher Electronic Arts said. They can […]

  • "Starlink: Battle for Atlas" Gives Life

    Video Game Review: 'Starlink: Battle for Atlas'

    “The Sims Freeplay” got a new update on Monday that adds an augmented reality multiplayer feature to the game. The new Brilliant Backyards update uses ARKit technology to display the Sims universe in the real world. Players can team up build their dream homes with thousands of virtual objects, publisher Electronic Arts said. They can […]

  • Magic Leap's Problem: It Still Acts

    It's Time for Magic Leap to Get Real

    “The Sims Freeplay” got a new update on Monday that adds an augmented reality multiplayer feature to the game. The new Brilliant Backyards update uses ARKit technology to display the Sims universe in the real world. Players can team up build their dream homes with thousands of virtual objects, publisher Electronic Arts said. They can […]

  • Developer Ninja Theory Launches Scholarship For

    Developer Ninja Theory Launches Scholarship For Mental Health Training

    “The Sims Freeplay” got a new update on Monday that adds an augmented reality multiplayer feature to the game. The new Brilliant Backyards update uses ARKit technology to display the Sims universe in the real world. Players can team up build their dream homes with thousands of virtual objects, publisher Electronic Arts said. They can […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad