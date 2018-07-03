‘The Quiet Man’s’ Producer Talks About The Power of Words

The Quiet Man
CREDIT: Square Enix

Publisher Square Enix revealed during E3 it’s working on a new action game called “The Quiet Man,” but its tease was incredibly vague. Now, we’re learning a bit more about the mysterious game thanks to its first producer letter.

In the game’s brief E3 teaser trailer, a young man who’s possibly deaf beats up two other men in an alley for unknown reasons. He’s literally a silent protagonist. Words possess the power to change the world, producer Kensei Fujinaga writes, but he believes humans are also capable of connections that transcend words, and that concept is central to “The Quiet Man’s” story.

“‘Words’ are truly amazing,” Fujinaga says. “They possess the power even to change the world. This is undeniable. For me personally, words are as precious as they are valuable. That said, I believe we as humans are capable of connections that transcend words — for example, an infant need only to look into his mother’s eyes to know he is safe and loved. And in a world that overflows with cascades of words taken for granted, I can’t help but think it’s often difficult to realize such connections exist.

“Words shape consciousness; indeed, some even say that ‘words are life.’ But what if we were to cast aside such a life? What if somehow, we were able to understand one another through connections formed heart to heart, soul to soul, and could once again look into one another’s eyes and form a bond so pure? This concept lies at the core of ‘The Quiet Man.’ Feelings that remain after words are abandoned, feelings that can be conveyed even without words — aren’t these the feelings that are truly important in this life?”

“The Quiet Man” is a story-driven cinematic experience that blends live action, realistic CGI, and action gameplay. It can be completed in one sitting, according to Square Enix, and it will be available digitally on Playstation 4 and PC. More information on the game is expected to drop in August.

