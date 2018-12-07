×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Obsidian’s ‘The Outer Worlds’ Premieres at The Game Awards

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Obsidian Entertainment

A brand new title called “The Outer Worlds” was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday evening.

Obsidian Entertainment revealed the upcoming title, which gives off heavy “Fallout” vibes, in a trailer during the event. The trailer features the song “Passenger” by Iggy Pop, which is sure to see a resurgence in popularity courtesy of this new game trailer.

From the trailer, the game appears to be first-person, and hints that the player will have some tough choices to make– which is teased about for comic effect in the trailer.

The colorful, futuristic world has plenty of shooting action from the looks of it, too.

Obsidian Entertainment is behind “Fallout: New Vegas” and “South Park: The Stick of Truth,” “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II,” and the “Pillars of
Eternity” series.

“The Outer Worlds” is set for release sometime in 2019. It’s coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

This story is developing.

Make sure to check out all of Variety’s Game Awards 2018 coverage as we cover the show live, from the red carpet and inside the awards themselves.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Gaming

  • Obsidian's 'The Outer Worlds' Premieres at

    Obsidian's 'The Outer Worlds' Premieres at The Game Awards

    A brand new title called “The Outer Worlds” was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday evening. Obsidian Entertainment revealed the upcoming title, which gives off heavy “Fallout” vibes, in a trailer during the event. The trailer features the song “Passenger” by Iggy Pop, which is sure to see a resurgence in popularity courtesy of [...]

  • 'Dauntless' Coming to Consoles, Mobile in

    'Dauntless' Coming to Consoles, Mobile in 2019

    Free-to-play online action-RPG “Dauntless” is coming to consoles and mobile devices in 2019, developer Phoenix Labs announced on stage during The Game Awards on Thursday. The game will launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in April. Nintendo Switch and mobile ports will follow later in the year. The upcoming console launch brings the game [...]

  • Ubisoft Officially Reveals 'Far Cry: New

    Ubisoft Officially Reveals 'Far Cry: New Dawn' at The Game Awards

    Ubisoft unveiled the latest entry to the “Far Cry” series at The Game Awards on Thursday. The box art for “Far Cry: New Dawn” leaked earlier in the day and, as expected, it’s a standalone sequel to “Far Cry 5.” It’s set in a post-apocalyptic Hope County, Mont., 17 years after a global nuclear catastrophe. [...]

  • 'Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled' HD Remaster

    'Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled' HD Remaster Announced

    Activision announced a remake of “Crash Team Racing” during The Game Awards 2018 called “Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.” Developed by Beenox and published by Activision, “Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled” is a remaster that’s been rebuilt from the ground up. Familiar characters like Crash, Coco, Dr. Neo Cortex, and the rest of the familiar “Crash” game [...]

  • New 'Ancestors' Trailer Shows First Glimpse

    New 'Ancestors' Trailer Shows First Glimpse of Gameplay

    Gameplay footage of “Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey” was revealed in a new trailer which premiered at The Game Awards on Thursday evening. The new trailer shows off multiple predators players will face and the rapid, verticality of the movement. Evolution, of course, seems to be a major theme of the game (if not the theme) [...]

  • 'Hades' Is The Latest Isometric Action

    'Hades' Is The Latest Isometric Action Game From Supergiant

    “Bastion” and “Transistor” developer Supergiant Games revealed its latest project at The Game Awards on Thursday. “Hades” is an isometric action game with a Greek mythology theme. “Defy the god of death as you hack and slash your way out of the Underworld in this rogue-like dungeon crawler,” the official website states. It’s available now [...]

  • 'Rocket League' Gets New McLaren 570S

    'Rocket League' Gets New McLaren 570S Car Pack

    “Rocket League” has a new DLC pack in the form of the McLaren 570S Car Pack, announced during “The Game Awards 2018.” Psyonix’s massively popular car soccer game welcomes the hot orange McLaren into the game to do battle with the enormous soccer balls and colorful fields of “Rocket League.” It’s available on all platforms [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad