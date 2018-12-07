Obsidian’s ‘The Outer Worlds’ Premieres at The Game Awards

A brand new title called “The Outer Worlds” was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday evening.

Obsidian Entertainment revealed the upcoming title, which gives off heavy “Fallout” vibes, in a trailer during the event. The trailer features the song “Passenger” by Iggy Pop, which is sure to see a resurgence in popularity courtesy of this new game trailer.

From the trailer, the game appears to be first-person, and hints that the player will have some tough choices to make– which is teased about for comic effect in the trailer.

The colorful, futuristic world has plenty of shooting action from the looks of it, too.

Obsidian Entertainment is behind “Fallout: New Vegas” and “South Park: The Stick of Truth,” “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II,” and the “Pillars of

Eternity” series.

“The Outer Worlds” is set for release sometime in 2019. It’s coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

This story is developing.

