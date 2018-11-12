‘The Messenger’ is Getting a Quality of Life Update

Retro-inspired “The Messenger” will soon have some new features with an update coming later this month, according to its official Twitter account.

With the new update, which will “be ready sometime this month,” players will get access to a New Game Plus feature as well as a jukebox, which appears to allow users to play various in-game tracks.

Quick reminder that the Quality of life update will be ready sometime this month!



New Game+

Controls remapping

Relevant windmill shuriken

Jukebox

And hints of a new mystery… pic.twitter.com/k5un2bcmeC — The Messenger @ MEGA (@messengergame) November 8, 2018

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Sabotage haven’t released any details on how the new game plus mode will work just yet, but tweeted that it is “VERY cool.”

The update will include “hints of a new mystery,” so it sounds like the game will be getting some new content for players to enjoy very soon.

The tweet also mentions remapped controls and a “relevant windmill shuriken” which already exists in-game but, as Twitter user SLtheFMA pointed out, isn’t unlockable until players have almost completed the game, as you have to break all of the power seals to receive them.

The windmill shuriken isn't unlockable until you're nearly finished with the game. So hopefully they're going to make it unlockable earlier in the game, making it more "relevant" to gameplay. — SLtheFMA (@SLtheFMA) November 8, 2018

Perhaps the update will make the windmill shurikens available some other way? We’ll have to wait and see.

“The Messenger” follows a ninja who must deliver a scroll to defeat a demon army that’s taken over his village. The 2D adventure game originally released on Aug. 30, 2018 for the Nintendo Switch and PC.