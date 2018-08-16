Devolver Digital Confirms Release Date for Retro 2D Platformer, ‘The Messenger’

To celebrate confirming the release date, the developer has revealed a new trailer showcasing the retro 8- and 16-bit action platformer and its SNES-inspired visual design.
In “The Messenger” you play as a young ninja seeking to deliver a special scroll to reverse a demon army’s hold on his village. The classic 2D adventure game will include branching paths, new abilities, upgrades, and hidden levels, too.
Devolver promises “dynamic, acrobatic gameplay and ultra-tight controls worthy of an epic ninja adventure” and a “memorable cast of offbeat villains, bosses, and associates”.
