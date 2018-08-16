You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Devolver Digital Confirms Release Date for Retro 2D Platformer, ‘The Messenger’

Sabotage’s “The Messenger” is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC on Aug. 30, 2018.

To celebrate confirming the release date, the developer has revealed a new trailer showcasing the retro 8- and 16-bit action platformer and its SNES-inspired visual design.

In “The Messenger” you play as a young ninja seeking to deliver a special scroll to reverse a demon army’s hold on his village. The classic 2D adventure game will include branching paths, new abilities, upgrades, and hidden levels, too.

Devolver promises “dynamic, acrobatic gameplay and ultra-tight controls worthy of an epic ninja adventure” and a “memorable cast of offbeat villains, bosses, and associates”.

