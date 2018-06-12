E3 Trailer: ‘The Last of Us Part 2’ Shows Off Stealth Gameplay

“The Last of Us Part 2” has a new story trailer and gameplay footage, Sony revealed at their E3 Showcase Monday evening.

The highly anticipated title was the opener for Sony’s press conference, introduced by a banjo rendition of the main theme song of “The Last of Us.”

The trailer opens with Ellie at a party, as she watches a young woman, Dina, dancing. Ellie is then approached by a young man, Jessie, who commiserates with Ellie over his dislike of social gatherings before bringing up Dina’s dancing, insinuating that the two characters have a history.

Dina then comes up to Ellie, and the two share a conversation and a kiss before the story trailer seamlessly blends into a look at gameplay.

The upcoming title is a sequel to Naughty Dog’s 2013 hit “The Last of Us,” set five years after the events of the original. It’s unclear from the trailer the timing of the events at the dance, but it would appear that Joel is a key part of Ellie’s life, as Jessie references Ellie’s “old man” — the only mention we have of Joel in the trailer.

This story is developing.

E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on Saturday, with big news including “Battlefield V’s” new battle royale multiplayer mode. Microsoft dominated with their E3 Xbox Briefing on Sunday, and set the bar high by showing 50 upcoming titles. On Sunday, Bethesda also held their press conference, with new looks at “Fallout 76” and more.

Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.