Multiple Fatalities at ‘Madden NFL 19’ Tournament Live Stream in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department reported Sunday that multiple people have been killed by a gunman at a livestream event for the new “Madden NFL 19” game at the GLHF Game Bar at The Landing in Jacksonville, Fla.

A competitor in the tournament told the Los Angeles Times that the shooter was a player who lost and opened fire on others before killing himself. The Times’ source, Steven “Steveyj” Javaruski, said that the shooter shot at least five people, killing two or three, before taking his own life.

The Sheriff’s department on Twitter advised people to stay away from the area. One suspect is dead at the scene and the department added that it is “unknown at the time if we have a second suspect.”

The tournament, which took place at a collection of shops known as The Landing along the St. Johns River, was broadcast on Twitch. Shots can be heard in video from the live stream, which eventually cuts off amid shouts and gunfire.

The sheriff’s department’s Twitter indicated that many had sought safety in locked rooms in areas surrounding The Landing. Authorities asked anyone sheltering to call 911 so that they could be found and assisted and warned them not to “come running out” as SWAT was conducting a “methodical search” of the area.

EA Sports Madden NFL released a preliminary statement via Twitter. “We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage.” The company followed up with a second statement shortly after, expressing its “deepest sympathies” to those involved.

This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved. — EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) August 26, 2018

Complexity Gaming, which had a player at the event, also issued a statement to Variety: “We’re obviously shocked and saddened by this afternoon’s events. Our player, Drini, was hit in the thumb but is going to be fine. He managed to escape and run down the street to a nearby gym. He’s currently cooperating with the authorities and we will be flying him out of Jacksonville as soon as we are given the green light from the officials on the ground.”

Florida governor Rick Scott tweeted that he was in contact with the sheriff’s department to “offer any state resources he may need.” He wrote that he had also spoken with Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rich Swearingen.

I have also spoken with Mayor @lennycurry regarding the shooting and offered state support & resources. https://t.co/KPw26nU5lA — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 26, 2018

