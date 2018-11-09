You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Game Awards To Stream Across 40 Global Video Networks

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: The Game Awards

The Game Awards will stream across a record-breaking 40 global video networks when it airs on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, it announced on Friday.

The Game Awards is an annual celebration of video games and the people who make them. Designed exclusively for digital streaming platforms, it reached over 18 million viewers in 2017. In addition to the awards ceremony, it airs exclusive new game announcements, world premiere trailers, and musical performances.

“Video games are a common passion around the world, and in 2018, The Game Awards is expanding its distribution to celebrate the power of games in more places than ever before,” said Geoff Keighley, creator/executive producer of The Game Awards. “We’re also giving gamers even more choice in how they select winners across the web, social media, Alexa Voice, Google Assistant, and for the first time ever, via a Discord server.”

The Game Awards will air on YouTube (in 4K UHD), Twitter, Facebook, Mixer, Steam TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox Live, IGN, GameSpot, Polygon, MLG, and Caffeine.tv. Even more platforms will be announced leading up to the show. Content creators on select platforms can also co-stream the broadcast and share it with their audiences in real-time.

The Game Awards will also air live with translation on the following platforms:

Brazil: CubeTV, StreamCraft, UOL Jogos

China: Tencent QQ, EgameQQ, DouYu, Panda TV, BilliBili, Huya, NimoTV, Huomao, Longzhu, Wegame, iQIYI, G-Cores, Quanmin, Zhanqi.tv

Germany: RocketBeans

Japan: NicoNico, OpenRec

Korea: AfreecaTV, KakaoTV, Naver

Russia: GoodGame, VKontakte

Southeast Asia: Bigo Live, Tamago

Taiwan: KingKong

Award nominees will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on the show’s official website. More information on world premieres, presenters, musical performances, and more will be announced in the coming weeks.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Gaming

  • Esports Arena Opens Venues Inside Walmart

    Esports Arena Opens Venues Inside Walmart Stores

    The Game Awards will stream across a record-breaking 40 global video networks when it airs on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, it announced on Friday. The Game Awards is an annual celebration of video games and the people who make them. Designed exclusively for digital […]

  • Call of Duty Endowment and Josh

    Call of Duty Endowment and Josh Duhamel Partner for Veterans' Benefit

    The Game Awards will stream across a record-breaking 40 global video networks when it airs on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, it announced on Friday. The Game Awards is an annual celebration of video games and the people who make them. Designed exclusively for digital […]

  • 'Tetris Effect' is perfect 'Tetris'

    Video Game Review: 'Tetris Effect'

    The Game Awards will stream across a record-breaking 40 global video networks when it airs on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, it announced on Friday. The Game Awards is an annual celebration of video games and the people who make them. Designed exclusively for digital […]

  • Video Game Strategy Guide Publisher Prima

    Video Game Strategy Guide Publisher Prima Games Is Shutting Down

    The Game Awards will stream across a record-breaking 40 global video networks when it airs on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, it announced on Friday. The Game Awards is an annual celebration of video games and the people who make them. Designed exclusively for digital […]

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken

    Activision Blizzard Explains Why It's Giving Away 'Destiny 2'

    The Game Awards will stream across a record-breaking 40 global video networks when it airs on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, it announced on Friday. The Game Awards is an annual celebration of video games and the people who make them. Designed exclusively for digital […]

  • Blizzard on 'Diablo Immortal:' Fan Reaction

    Blizzard on 'Diablo Immortal': Fan Reaction Came Through 'Loud and Clear'

    The Game Awards will stream across a record-breaking 40 global video networks when it airs on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, it announced on Friday. The Game Awards is an annual celebration of video games and the people who make them. Designed exclusively for digital […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad