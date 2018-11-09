The Game Awards To Stream Across 40 Global Video Networks

The Game Awards will stream across a record-breaking 40 global video networks when it airs on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, it announced on Friday.

The Game Awards is an annual celebration of video games and the people who make them. Designed exclusively for digital streaming platforms, it reached over 18 million viewers in 2017. In addition to the awards ceremony, it airs exclusive new game announcements, world premiere trailers, and musical performances.

“Video games are a common passion around the world, and in 2018, The Game Awards is expanding its distribution to celebrate the power of games in more places than ever before,” said Geoff Keighley, creator/executive producer of The Game Awards. “We’re also giving gamers even more choice in how they select winners across the web, social media, Alexa Voice, Google Assistant, and for the first time ever, via a Discord server.”

The Game Awards will air on YouTube (in 4K UHD), Twitter, Facebook, Mixer, Steam TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox Live, IGN, GameSpot, Polygon, MLG, and Caffeine.tv. Even more platforms will be announced leading up to the show. Content creators on select platforms can also co-stream the broadcast and share it with their audiences in real-time.

The Game Awards will also air live with translation on the following platforms:

Brazil: CubeTV, StreamCraft, UOL Jogos

China: Tencent QQ, EgameQQ, DouYu, Panda TV, BilliBili, Huya, NimoTV, Huomao, Longzhu, Wegame, iQIYI, G-Cores, Quanmin, Zhanqi.tv

Germany: RocketBeans

Japan: NicoNico, OpenRec

Korea: AfreecaTV, KakaoTV, Naver

Russia: GoodGame, VKontakte

Southeast Asia: Bigo Live, Tamago

Taiwan: KingKong

Award nominees will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on the show’s official website. More information on world premieres, presenters, musical performances, and more will be announced in the coming weeks.