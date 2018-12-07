×
The Game Awards’ Nominated Titles Discounted in Steam Sale

CREDIT: Valve

Valve is joining in on The Game Awards celebrations by offering up nominated games and other titles for sale, as seen on the Steam storefront Thursday.

Some titles are half off for the event, including “Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom” and “Yoku’s Island Express.”

While the show doesn’t really start until 8:30 p.m. EST, the Steam sale is on now and gives you a chance to catch up on any nominees you might have not had a chance to try for yourself just yet.

Several titles are up for grabs at discounted prices, including:

  • “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” for $40.19
  • “Celeste” for $15.99
  • “Donut County” for $10.39
  • “Far Cry 5” for $29.99
  • “Life is Strange 2” for $3.99
  • “The Messenger” for $13.99
  • “Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom” for $29.99
  • “Reigns: Game of Thrones” for $2.99
  • “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” for $29.99
  • “Yoku’s Island Express” for $9.99

These titles, of course, are just the tip of the iceberg. Check out all the titles via Steam.

Excited for The Game Awards? Check out our predictions for the 2018 awards right here. You can watch the ceremony live from the Variety website, as well. And, make sure to check out all of Variety’s Game Awards 2018 coverage as we cover the show live, from the red carpet and inside the awards themselves.

