The Game Awards and Facebook Plan to Recognize ‘Global Gaming Citizens’

Gaming is teaming up with The Game Awards for a special presentation during the upcoming awards show this December, and they’re looking for stories about how games can build community, according to a press release.

The presentation will recognize “Global Gaming Citizens,” and nominations are open now.

“The Game Awards and are looking for inspiring stories of people using the power of games to build community,” the submission page stated. “We want to hear about gamers, game developers, or anyone from anywhere in the world with a unique story of using games to bring about positive change.”

The duo are bringing Lisanne Pajot and James Swirsky, directors of “Indie Game: The Movie” to tell the stories selected as a part of The Game Awards.

Submissions are accepted until Wednesday, Sept. 19 via The Game Awards’ Submittable page.

The Game Awards 2018 will be airing its fifth annual show on Dec. 6 from Los Angeles. However, the awards show will also be available for viewing via livestream from “all major digital, gaming and social platforms.”

In 2017, The Game Awards notably experienced an increase in viewership, with more than 11.5 million livestreams taking place, up from 3.8 million in 2016, according to a news release.