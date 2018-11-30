‘The Game Awards’ Taps ‘Stranger Things’ Duffer Brothers, Ninja For Presenters

The Game Awards 2018 is gearing up to feature a variety of popular streamers and celebrity guests when it airs live via multiple platforms on Dec. 6.

Industry personality and The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley took to Twitter to make several announcements about which familiar faces viewers could look forward to seeing during the award ceremony, noting various presenters on Friday as part of a “sneak peek.” “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer will be joining the event to hand out awards, as well as streamers Ninja and Pokimane. Both Ninja and Pokimane are nominated for the Content Creator of the Year awards this year.

Game developer Josef Fares of “A Way Out” and “Brothers” fame will be taking the stage once more following his bizarre tirade against the Oscars and the film industry during The Game Awards 2017. Finally, actress and comedian Aisha Tyler will be presenting as well. Tyler is heavily entrenched within the game industry and has voiced characters in both “Halo: Reach” and “Watch Dogs,” as well as having participated in game reveals and presentations over the years.

Keighley also teased a special “Devil May Cry 5” performance during the show, though there were no details as to what might transpire during this special “one night only” event.

Over 100 games and individuals have received nominations for the upcoming award show across several categories, and it will be available to view for free across several worldwide platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook Live, Twitch, and more. Aside from awarding nominees, the show is poised to make at least 10 new game announcements, including a new RPG project from developer Obsidian Entertainment.

The Game Awards made its official debut back in 2014, though the idea was planted in a young Keighley’s brain in 199, after he wrote some narrative bits for “Cybermania ’94: Ultimate Gamers Awards,” co-hosted by Leslie Nielsen and Jonathan Taylor Thomas on TBS that year.

He later helped crate and host the “Spike Video Game Awards” for Spike TV, which had a ten-year run before it finally fade into obscurity. Borne of shows Keighley believes are “tanking,” such as The Oscars, Grammys, and Teen Choice awards, it’s a mixture of engagement between awards and a smorgasbord of offerings for viewers that include exclusive reveals and other game-related content.

This year’s show kicks off on Dec. 6 at 8:30 PM ET.