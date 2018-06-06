The Game Awards Returns December 6

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Game Awards 2016 - Show
CREDIT: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

The Game Awards is officially airing this year on Thursday, December 6 at 5:30 p.m. Pacific from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the organization announced Wednesday.

“Our team is deep into planning the 2018 show, which will be our biggest production yet,” said producer Geoff Keighley, who worked on the show’s predecessor, the Spike Video Game Awards, for over ten years. “We’re taking all the elements that worked last year and adding even more to the experience. I can’t wait to share more later this year!”

The Game Awards began in 2014 as a way to honor the best video games, esports, and figures in the industry. It also showcases new trailers, sneak peeks, and reveals of upcoming titles. It’s suffered some growing pains over the last four years — fans have complained about its overuse of advertising and sponsored content — but its viewership has grown along with it. The 2017 Game Awards saw a more than 200 percent increase in livestreams over the previous year, it announced in December. There were an estimated 11.5 million streams during the event. At the time, Keighley attributed the show’s growth to its increased interactivity. Fans who tuned in via Steam and Twitch were eligible for random giveaways, for example. Twitch viewers could also vote on who they thought should win the various awards.

Tickets for The Game Awards 2018 go on sale Friday, June 8 at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com. People can also watch the livestream for free across all gaming, social media, and digital platforms. More details about the show will be released later this year.

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Gaming

  • Attendees gather at the Nintendo booth

    E3 Evolves to Welcome More Consumers as Well as Video-Game Industry Insiders

    The Game Awards is officially airing this year on Thursday, December 6 at 5:30 p.m. Pacific from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the organization announced Wednesday. “Our team is deep into planning the 2018 show, which will be our biggest production yet,” said producer Geoff Keighley, who worked on the show’s predecessor, the Spike […]

  • Rampage Tomb Raider Video Games to

    Can Studios Crack the Code for a Video Game Movie Breakout in the U.S.?

    The Game Awards is officially airing this year on Thursday, December 6 at 5:30 p.m. Pacific from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the organization announced Wednesday. “Our team is deep into planning the 2018 show, which will be our biggest production yet,” said producer Geoff Keighley, who worked on the show’s predecessor, the Spike […]

  • The Game Awards 2016 - Show

    The Game Awards Returns December 6

    The Game Awards is officially airing this year on Thursday, December 6 at 5:30 p.m. Pacific from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the organization announced Wednesday. “Our team is deep into planning the 2018 show, which will be our biggest production yet,” said producer Geoff Keighley, who worked on the show’s predecessor, the Spike […]

  • Troubled Vega+ Console Indiegogo Campaign Faces

    Indiegogo Sends Debt Collector After Sinclair ZX Spectrum Vega+ Team

    The Game Awards is officially airing this year on Thursday, December 6 at 5:30 p.m. Pacific from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the organization announced Wednesday. “Our team is deep into planning the 2018 show, which will be our biggest production yet,” said producer Geoff Keighley, who worked on the show’s predecessor, the Spike […]

  • 'Tetris Effect' Hits PS4, PlayStation VR

    'Tetris Effect' Hits PS4, PlayStation VR This Fall

    The Game Awards is officially airing this year on Thursday, December 6 at 5:30 p.m. Pacific from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the organization announced Wednesday. “Our team is deep into planning the 2018 show, which will be our biggest production yet,” said producer Geoff Keighley, who worked on the show’s predecessor, the Spike […]

  • Watch 'Total War: Three Kingdoms'' New

    Watch 'Total War: Three Kingdoms'' New Cinematic Trailer

    The Game Awards is officially airing this year on Thursday, December 6 at 5:30 p.m. Pacific from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the organization announced Wednesday. “Our team is deep into planning the 2018 show, which will be our biggest production yet,” said producer Geoff Keighley, who worked on the show’s predecessor, the Spike […]

  • ‘Fortnite’ Among Top Contenders for Children’s

    ‘Fortnite’ Among Top Contenders for Children’s Word of the Year

    The Game Awards is officially airing this year on Thursday, December 6 at 5:30 p.m. Pacific from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the organization announced Wednesday. “Our team is deep into planning the 2018 show, which will be our biggest production yet,” said producer Geoff Keighley, who worked on the show’s predecessor, the Spike […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad