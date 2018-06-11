E3 Trailer: ‘The Division 2’

Ubisoft showed a new cinematic trailer for “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” Monday at E3. The online multiplayer game will take place in Washington, D.C. in the aftermath of 2016 “The Division,” creator director Julian Gerighty announced.

Three downloadable expansion will bring new areas, activities, and raids to the game. They’ll be free for all players who purchase the standard edition of “The Division 2.”

This story is developing.

Ubisoft held its E3 press conference on June 11 at 1 p.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

