You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

E3 Trailer: ‘The Division 2’

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ubisoft showed a new cinematic trailer for “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” Monday at E3. The online multiplayer game will take place in Washington, D.C. in the aftermath of 2016 “The Division,” creator director Julian Gerighty announced.

Three downloadable expansion will bring new areas, activities, and raids to the game. They’ll be free for all players who purchase the standard edition of “The Division 2.”

This story is developing.

Ubisoft held its E3 press conference on June 11 at 1 p.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

More Gaming

  • Star Fox

    'Star Fox' Announced for Inclusion in Ubisoft's 'Starlink'

    Ubisoft showed a new cinematic trailer for “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” Monday at E3. The online multiplayer game will take place in Washington, D.C. in the aftermath of 2016 “The Division,” creator director Julian Gerighty announced. Three downloadable expansion will bring new areas, activities, and raids to the game. They’ll be free for all […]

  • E3 Trailer: 'Transference' is Coming Fall

    E3 Trailer: 'Transference' is Coming Fall 2018

    Ubisoft showed a new cinematic trailer for “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” Monday at E3. The online multiplayer game will take place in Washington, D.C. in the aftermath of 2016 “The Division,” creator director Julian Gerighty announced. Three downloadable expansion will bring new areas, activities, and raids to the game. They’ll be free for all […]

  • Ubisoft Debuts a Moody New 'Skull

    Ubisoft Debuts a Moody New 'Skull & Bones' Trailer, Gameplay at E3 2018

    Ubisoft showed a new cinematic trailer for “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” Monday at E3. The online multiplayer game will take place in Washington, D.C. in the aftermath of 2016 “The Division,” creator director Julian Gerighty announced. Three downloadable expansion will bring new areas, activities, and raids to the game. They’ll be free for all […]

  • 'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' Donkey

    'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' Donkey Kong DLC Hits This Month

    Ubisoft showed a new cinematic trailer for “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” Monday at E3. The online multiplayer game will take place in Washington, D.C. in the aftermath of 2016 “The Division,” creator director Julian Gerighty announced. Three downloadable expansion will bring new areas, activities, and raids to the game. They’ll be free for all […]

  • The Division 2

    E3 Trailer: 'The Division 2'

    Ubisoft showed a new cinematic trailer for “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” Monday at E3. The online multiplayer game will take place in Washington, D.C. in the aftermath of 2016 “The Division,” creator director Julian Gerighty announced. Three downloadable expansion will bring new areas, activities, and raids to the game. They’ll be free for all […]

  • 'Beyond Good and Evil 2' Trailer

    'Beyond Good and Evil 2' Trailer Breakdown

    Ubisoft showed a new cinematic trailer for “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” Monday at E3. The online multiplayer game will take place in Washington, D.C. in the aftermath of 2016 “The Division,” creator director Julian Gerighty announced. Three downloadable expansion will bring new areas, activities, and raids to the game. They’ll be free for all […]

  • Trials Rising

    E3: Ubisoft Drops 'Trials Rising' Trailer

    Ubisoft showed a new cinematic trailer for “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” Monday at E3. The online multiplayer game will take place in Washington, D.C. in the aftermath of 2016 “The Division,” creator director Julian Gerighty announced. Three downloadable expansion will bring new areas, activities, and raids to the game. They’ll be free for all […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad