‘The Division 2’ Banner Reveals D.C. Setting, New Weapons

“The Division 2” will be set in Washington D.C., according to some promotional artwork up at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

In the excitement of preparations for this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, it appears that a promotional banner went up a little early for the upcoming shooter. Attendees can see from the banner, which was tweeted out as well, that three characters are standing at the foreground with the Capitol Building in the distance, looking precariously close to getting destroyed.

While the setting is new information, the crossbow and grenade launcher shown in the banner are also drawing attention and speculation about what weapons “The Division 2” will include.

“The Division 2” will be the follow up to “Tom Clancy’s The Division,” which came out in 2016. Developer Massive Entertainment, which also developed “Far Cry 3,” has revealed few details about the game.

The Division 2 in DC. And yes, that’s a grenade launcher in the middle players hands 😱 looks like some specialty weapons of some sort are coming! (Crossbow, grenade launcher) pic.twitter.com/Vo2j2rFNEm — Boomslangg (@ItsBoomslangg) June 10, 2018

“The Division 2” is expected for release sometime in March 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Ubisoft will reveal more about the upcoming shooter at their press conference, which is set for Monday, June 11 at 1 p.m. PT. The publisher may also give new details on previously announced titles from E3 2017, such as “Beyond Good & Evil 2” and “Skull and Bones.”

Follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.