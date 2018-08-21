You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Division 2’ Launches Mar. 15; Pre-Orders Available Now

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ubisoft’s “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” officially launches on Mar. 15 and is available for pre-order now, Microsoft revealed during a special Gamescom episode of Inside Xbox on Tuesday.

People who pre-order will get access to the closed beta. They’ll also get the Capitol Defender Pack, which includes two exclusive in-game items: a shotgun called the Lullaby and a hazmat outfit.

Ubisoft is offering three versions of the game: Standard Edition, Gold Edition, and Digital Ultimate Edition. The Standard Edition just comes with the base game. People who buy the Gold Edition get the base game plus three-day early access starting on Mar. 12 and the Year One Pass, which includes seven-day early access to all Year One episodes, exclusive customization items, and more. The Digital Ultimate Edition includes everything in the Gold Edition, plus three additional packs containing in-game items.

“The Division 2” takes the series from the wintry streets of New York to a collapsing and fractured Washington, D.C. Like its predecessor, it will feature a wide variety of iconic landmarks and realistic environments. It takes place seven months after the events of the first game, as the nation’s capital struggles to rebuild. The Division, a unit of civilian sleeper agents, must work together to stop enemy factions from taking over D.C.

Related

In a recent interview with Variety, Red Storm (a subsidiary of Ubisoft working on the project) said it’s focusing on the lessons learned from the first game while developing the second.

“We learned so much from the first game and learned how fast [players] can consume content,” Terry Spier, assistant creative director at Red Storm, said. “It is a common trap for a lot of games. Somehow gamers fit 72 hours in a 24-hour stretch. They consumed the first game in a wonderful manner. We want to make sure we give them as much as they want from the start.”

“We are making sure we give them that deep gear game and customization we know they’re after. And we’re making sure we deliver on this setting. I think the brand itself is now known for one-to-one creations of the world.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Gaming

  • New Spirit Trials Mode Coming to

    New Spirit Trials Mode Coming to 'Ori and the Will of the Wisps'

    Ubisoft’s “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” officially launches on Mar. 15 and is available for pre-order now, Microsoft revealed during a special Gamescom episode of Inside Xbox on Tuesday. People who pre-order will get access to the closed beta. They’ll also get the Capitol Defender Pack, which includes two exclusive in-game items: a shotgun called the […]

  • Everything Wants to Kill Lara in

    Everything Wants to Kill Lara in 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider'

    Ubisoft’s “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” officially launches on Mar. 15 and is available for pre-order now, Microsoft revealed during a special Gamescom episode of Inside Xbox on Tuesday. People who pre-order will get access to the closed beta. They’ll also get the Capitol Defender Pack, which includes two exclusive in-game items: a shotgun called the […]

  • Villains Will Take Over the World

    Villains Take Over the World in 'LEGO DC Super-Villains'

    Ubisoft’s “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” officially launches on Mar. 15 and is available for pre-order now, Microsoft revealed during a special Gamescom episode of Inside Xbox on Tuesday. People who pre-order will get access to the closed beta. They’ll also get the Capitol Defender Pack, which includes two exclusive in-game items: a shotgun called the […]

  • 'Forza Horizon 4' Introduces New Team

    'Forza Horizon 4' Introduces New Team Adventure Multiplayer Mode

    Ubisoft’s “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” officially launches on Mar. 15 and is available for pre-order now, Microsoft revealed during a special Gamescom episode of Inside Xbox on Tuesday. People who pre-order will get access to the closed beta. They’ll also get the Capitol Defender Pack, which includes two exclusive in-game items: a shotgun called the […]

  • THQ Nordic Cuts Deal to Distribute

    THQ Nordic Cuts Deal to Distribute Microsoft Games on Steam, Disc

    Ubisoft’s “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” officially launches on Mar. 15 and is available for pre-order now, Microsoft revealed during a special Gamescom episode of Inside Xbox on Tuesday. People who pre-order will get access to the closed beta. They’ll also get the Capitol Defender Pack, which includes two exclusive in-game items: a shotgun called the […]

  • Supermassive Plans to Launch Two 'The

    Supermassive Plans to Launch Two 'The Dark Pictures' Games Per Year

    Ubisoft’s “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” officially launches on Mar. 15 and is available for pre-order now, Microsoft revealed during a special Gamescom episode of Inside Xbox on Tuesday. People who pre-order will get access to the closed beta. They’ll also get the Capitol Defender Pack, which includes two exclusive in-game items: a shotgun called the […]

  • The Division 2

    'The Division 2' Launches Mar. 15; Pre-Orders Available Now

    Ubisoft’s “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” officially launches on Mar. 15 and is available for pre-order now, Microsoft revealed during a special Gamescom episode of Inside Xbox on Tuesday. People who pre-order will get access to the closed beta. They’ll also get the Capitol Defender Pack, which includes two exclusive in-game items: a shotgun called the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad