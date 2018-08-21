You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Until Dawn’ Creator Unveils Upcoming Anthology of Horror Games

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

The team behind PlayStation 4 horror adventure game “Until Dawn” are working on a series of stand-alone, cinematic branching horror games called “The Dark Pictures Anthology,” Supermassive Games CEO Pete Samuels announced Tuesday.

The first in the series, which is coming to PlayStation4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, is called Man of Medan and is set to launch next year.

“At Supermassive, we have a passion to deliver powerful cinematic stories and we’re following on from titles like ‘Until Dawn’ and ‘The Inpatient’ by telling new horror stories that we expect the fans will want to play,” Samuels writes. “Each game in the series will feature a brand new story, setting, and characters. ‘The Anthology’ format gives us the opportunity to tap into a variety of horror sub-genres. We’ve identified 39 that we’d love to represent in the Anthology, but that would take some time!”

In Man of Medan, players will explore the store of a group of four young Americans and their skipper as they head out on a dive boat in the South Pacific in search of a rumored WWII wreck. The game, Samuels writes, is meant to be “hugely replayable.”

“In fact, there is more branching in Man of Medan than any of our previous games,” he wrote. “There are multiple endings and multiple scenarios based on the decisions you make in the game. Be careful though as all the playable characters can live, and any and all of them can die, depending on the choices you make.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Gaming

  • ‘Shenmue III’ Hits August 2019

    'Shenmue III' Hits August 2019

    The team behind PlayStation 4 horror adventure game “Until Dawn” are working on a series of stand-alone, cinematic branching horror games called “The Dark Pictures Anthology,” Supermassive Games CEO Pete Samuels announced Tuesday. The first in the series, which is coming to PlayStation4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, is called Man of Medan and is […]

  • 'Until Dawn' Creator Unveils Upcoming Anthology

    'Until Dawn' Creator Unveils Upcoming Anthology of Horror Games

    The team behind PlayStation 4 horror adventure game “Until Dawn” are working on a series of stand-alone, cinematic branching horror games called “The Dark Pictures Anthology,” Supermassive Games CEO Pete Samuels announced Tuesday. The first in the series, which is coming to PlayStation4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, is called Man of Medan and is […]

  • 'Just Cause 4' Introduces 'Extreme Weather,'

    'Just Cause 4' Introduces 'Extreme Weather,' Physics Settings, and More

    The team behind PlayStation 4 horror adventure game “Until Dawn” are working on a series of stand-alone, cinematic branching horror games called “The Dark Pictures Anthology,” Supermassive Games CEO Pete Samuels announced Tuesday. The first in the series, which is coming to PlayStation4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, is called Man of Medan and is […]

  • Valve's Steam.tv is Currently Streaming 'Dota

    Valve's Steam.tv Is Currently Streaming 'Dota 2'

    The team behind PlayStation 4 horror adventure game “Until Dawn” are working on a series of stand-alone, cinematic branching horror games called “The Dark Pictures Anthology,” Supermassive Games CEO Pete Samuels announced Tuesday. The first in the series, which is coming to PlayStation4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, is called Man of Medan and is […]

  • 'Life is Strange 2' Introduces Diaz

    'Life is Strange 2' Introduces Diaz Brothers as New Protagonists

    The team behind PlayStation 4 horror adventure game “Until Dawn” are working on a series of stand-alone, cinematic branching horror games called “The Dark Pictures Anthology,” Supermassive Games CEO Pete Samuels announced Tuesday. The first in the series, which is coming to PlayStation4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, is called Man of Medan and is […]

  • 'Black Ops 4' Blackout Beta Dates

    'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Blackout Beta Dates Announced for PC, Xbox One

    The team behind PlayStation 4 horror adventure game “Until Dawn” are working on a series of stand-alone, cinematic branching horror games called “The Dark Pictures Anthology,” Supermassive Games CEO Pete Samuels announced Tuesday. The first in the series, which is coming to PlayStation4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, is called Man of Medan and is […]

  • 'Underworld Ascendant' Confirmed For Fall Release

    'Underworld Ascendant' Confirmed for Fall, Coming to PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

    The team behind PlayStation 4 horror adventure game “Until Dawn” are working on a series of stand-alone, cinematic branching horror games called “The Dark Pictures Anthology,” Supermassive Games CEO Pete Samuels announced Tuesday. The first in the series, which is coming to PlayStation4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, is called Man of Medan and is […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad