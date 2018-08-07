Ninth ‘Hearthstone’ Expansion ‘The Boomsday Project’ Out Now

“The Boomsday Project” is the latest expansion for Blizzard Entertainment’s popular digital card game “Hearthstone“, and it’s available right now. Players can download the ninth expansion of the long-running title today, which adds 135 new cards to the game, ranging from fun minions to ridiculous cards with explosive effects.

The set, which introduces the unstable but ridiculously powerful Omega cards, allow for some intriguing plays. When you add 10 mana crystals into the mix, they suddenly become a force to be reckoned with. When played with the new Magnetic keyword and other powerful Projects, they can beef up just about any deck build.

There’s also a few new Legendary Spells thrown into the mix for good measure, which should please just about any newcomer or longtime “Hearthstone” players. While the new deck is available now, a new single-player component called The Puzzle Lab will be coming to “The Boomsday Project” as well. It’ll offer a series of challenges that get more difficult over time as players work to impress Dr. Boom himself by completing a series of card-based puzzles.

If you’re interested in playing with a selection of new cards, you can purchase individual card bundles now or via discounted bundles from the “Hearthstone” shop in addition to crafting cards via Arcane Dust and earning packs in-game. There’s a lot to explore, and plenty of zany ways to utilize each card, if you’re so inclined.

“The Boomsday Project” follows “The Witchwood,” the previous expansion, released earlier this April 2018. It added 135 new collectible cards to the game as well as the new Druid alternate hero Lunara.