The Black Madonna Guest DJs in ‘Grand Theft Auto Online’s’ Latest Update

The latest “Grand Theft Auto Online” “After Hours” update will again host a live DJ set, this time from The Black Madonna.

The Black Madonna follows other guest performance in the critically-acclaimed game’s “worlds first” series of virtual nightclub livestreams and will go live at 12pm ET Tuesday.

“Global ambassador for all things house, techno and disco, The Black Madonna is bringing the groove to Los Santos this week,” says developer, Rockstar Games. “Keep an eye out for English Dave’s call, pick her up and bring her back to perform at your nightclub. Access the computer in your Nightclub’s office for more information and to rotate between your stable of available resident DJs at any time.”

Previous sets from Solomun, Tale Of Us, and Dixon are also available on Los Santos Underground Radio.

If you prefer to enjoy “Grand Theft Auto” by slamming enemies rather than dance tunes, however, the Pegassi Oppressor MK II and mobile recon center, Terrorbyte, are both now available to players, along with six new freemode client jobs.

And if you’ve been looking to stock up a little, either in property or vehicles, there’s 30% savings on Vehicles & Modifications, and 25 percent savings on properties from now through to Aug. 20, 2018.

The update will be rolling out across all platforms later Tuesday.

“Grand Theft Auto” launched in October 2013 and sold over 90 million copies, making it one of the most successful video games of all time. Developer Rockstar Games continues to release weekly content for players still enjoying the game’s online mode, “GTA Online”.

