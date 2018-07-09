‘The Binding of Isaac’ Card Game Surpasses $1 Million on Kickstarter In Just Over a Week

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Edmund McMillen

The Binding of Isaac” creator Edmund McMillen’s latest project — a multiplayer card game called “The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls” — raised over $1 million on Kickstarter in just over a week.

The game has three 100-card decks — monsters, treasure, and loot — all featuring the disturbingly cute “Binding of Isaac” art style. Kickstarter backers who donate $25 or more get a copy, which includes the three decks, bonus cards, custom dice, a rulebook, and more.

So, how does “Four Souls” work? Each player chooses a specific character card, three loot cards, and three pennies. Everyone takes turns playing the loot cards and attacking monsters to gain resources used to purchase items. Eventually, they’ll take on bosses and collect their souls. The first person to gain four souls wins.

The Binding of Isaac” came out in 2011 and has reportedly sold over three million copies across multiple platforms. It helped revive interest in “roguelikes,” a video game genre notable for its procedurally-generated levels and permadeath.

McMillen said board game publisher Studio71 approached him over a year ago about doing a possible “The Binding of Isaac”-themed product. He blew them off at the time, saying he was busy with other projects and didn’t have any ideas.

“Fast forward nine or 10 months,” he said. “I was sick with the flu, stuck on the living room couch, bored out of my mind when the basic structure for a ‘Binding Of Isaac’ card game started taking over my brain. Within five days I had roughly 200 cards, drew them up and started testing things with [his wife] Danielle.”

McMillen plans to release “Four Souls” in November.

More Gaming

  • 'The Binding of Isaac' Card Game

    'The Binding of Isaac' Card Game Surpasses $1 Million on Kickstarter In Just Over a Week

    “The Binding of Isaac” creator Edmund McMillen’s latest project — a multiplayer card game called “The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls” — raised over $1 million on Kickstarter in just over a week. The game has three 100-card decks — monsters, treasure, and loot — all featuring the disturbingly cute “Binding of Isaac” art style. […]

  • Mario Kart Nintendo Labo

    Miyamoto Hints at Super Nintendo World Theme Park's 'Synergy' With Gaming Side

    “The Binding of Isaac” creator Edmund McMillen’s latest project — a multiplayer card game called “The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls” — raised over $1 million on Kickstarter in just over a week. The game has three 100-card decks — monsters, treasure, and loot — all featuring the disturbingly cute “Binding of Isaac” art style. […]

  • tencent logo

    Tencent's WeGame To Launch Globally, Challenge Steam

    “The Binding of Isaac” creator Edmund McMillen’s latest project — a multiplayer card game called “The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls” — raised over $1 million on Kickstarter in just over a week. The game has three 100-card decks — monsters, treasure, and loot — all featuring the disturbingly cute “Binding of Isaac” art style. […]

  • 'Warframe' Coming to Nintendo Switch

    'Warframe' Coming to Nintendo Switch

    “The Binding of Isaac” creator Edmund McMillen’s latest project — a multiplayer card game called “The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls” — raised over $1 million on Kickstarter in just over a week. The game has three 100-card decks — monsters, treasure, and loot — all featuring the disturbingly cute “Binding of Isaac” art style. […]

  • 'Pokémon Go' Celebrates Two Year Anniversary

    'Pokémon Go' Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary With $1.8 Billion Revenue Milestone

    “The Binding of Isaac” creator Edmund McMillen’s latest project — a multiplayer card game called “The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls” — raised over $1 million on Kickstarter in just over a week. The game has three 100-card decks — monsters, treasure, and loot — all featuring the disturbingly cute “Binding of Isaac” art style. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad