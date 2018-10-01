Search for the Google Letters in a Text Adventure Easter Egg

There’s a text adventure game hidden in Google Chrome, an astute redditor discovered and posted on the Google Reddit and found via Eurogamer.

The game, which is hidden inside Google’s source code, prompts players with “Would you like to play a game? (yes/no).”

From there, it cautions users to give one-word commands or directions such as “grab” or “use” or “up” or “east,” for example.

Players are in the role of the capital “G” from the Google logo, and are given their mission: “But wait! Where are your friends red o, yellow o, blue g, green l, and the always quirky red e?”

Want to play it yourself? Open up a google search page, type “text adventure” and hit enter. Then, on a PC enter “Ctrl + Shift + J” or on a Mac hit “Cmd+Option+J.” This opens up your javascript console and you can play it by typing directly into the console.

We tried it out on a few domains, and it works whether you’re on Google’s .com or .co.uk or .co.jp site despite earlier reports stating it was only available on the “.com” domain. It appears to work as long as your interface is set to English.

The game is said to take from about 30 to 60 minutes to complete, enjoy!