‘Tetris Effect’ Brings Its Mesmerizing Puzzles to PS4 This November

Enhance Games will be bringing its hypnotic “Tetris Effect” to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR this November.

The new puzzler is the latest project from Tetsuya Mizuguchi and studio Enhance, the developers that brought players titles like “Rez Infinite” and “Lumines.” It combines the classic block-arranging of seminal gaming classic “Tetris” with three-dimensional blocks and all-new game modes to boot. It’s named after the phenomenon where players become essentially “obsessed” with block puzzles, so much so that they see them in their “vision, thoughts, and even dreams.”

Marathon, Sprint, and Ultra modes will be open for players to explore, along with the new “Zone” mechanic that freezes time for the ultimate line-clearing power, even allowing for the 16-line combo “decahexatris.” There’s a selection of 30 different stages, each with arresting neon visuals, thumping bass beats, and unique ways to play the cult hit that took the world by storm back in 1984.

Enhance took to Twitter to confirm the game’s upcoming Nov. 9 release date, though there’s no confirmation just yet whether it will include both a physical and digital release. It can be played in full VR mode with a PlayStation VR headset, or it can be played with a vanilla PlayStation 4. The studio has teased more details “coming soon.”

  New 'Assassin's Creed' Board Game Features

    New 'Assassin's Creed' Board Game Features New Story With Familiar Character Cameos

  'Tetris Effect' Brings Its Mesmerizing Puzzles

    'Tetris Effect' Brings Its Mesmerizing Puzzles to PS4 This November

  'Papers, Please' Filmmakers Working On A

    'Papers, Please' Filmmakers Working on a 'Beholder' Adaptation

  Brian Fargo Wants To Buy Back

    Brian Fargo Wants to Buy Back Interplay If 'The Bard's Tale IV' is A Hit

  Rockstar Shows Off Frontier Towns of

    Rockstar Shows Off Frontier Towns of 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

  Creators of 'I Expect You to

    'I Expect You to Die' Creators Working on Sword-Fighting VR Game

  'Eve Online' Will Take Over One

    'Eve Online' Will Take Over One Player's Home for Fanfest 2019

