‘Tetris Effect’ Hits PS4, PlayStation VR This Fall

“Tetris Effect,” a new game by Tetsuya Mizuguchi, is headed to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR this fall, PlayStation announced today during their first Countdown to E3 stream.

The PS4 game, with optional VR support, comes from the studio Enhance, the same developers behind “Lumines” and “Rez Infinite.”

The 1984 classic is being revamped with overwhelmingly bright, three dimensional blocks that shimmer and explode based on your play style instead of just disappearing. Marathon, Sprint and Ultra modes will return along with all-new ways to play, likely to be revealed at this year’s E3, and the title will have over 30 different stages. New gameplay mechanics have been added to the classic “Tetris,” including the new “Zone” feature in which players can freeze time.

According to the official website, the upcoming title is “named after a real-world phenomenon where players’ brains are so engrossed that images of the iconic falling [blocks] linger in their vision, thoughts and even dreams.”

More announcements are set for every morning at 11 a.m. ET, leading up to PlayStation’s E3 showcase on June 11, including two more VR games set for reveal on Saturday and Sunday. Watch it live on PlayStation’s website or the company’s official Twitch and YouTube pages.