Tesla’s v9.0 software update will include some playable classic Atari games as Easter eggs, CEO Elon Musk revealed on Twitter Wednesday.

Musk said he hopes to include “Tempest,” “Missile Command,” and “Pole Position” in this release, which indicates more games could potentially make their way into the vehicle software in the future. He also said he wants to link “Pole Position” to an actual car steering wheel so players can use it as a controller — while stationary, of course. The games are meant to be played on the car’s infotainment system while parked.

Tesla is known for hiding nerdy pop culture Easter eggs in its software, like a sketch pad on the primary display, for example, or a holiday-themed “Santa Mode” that replaced the on-screen car with jolly old St. Nick and his sleigh. Tesla cars with autopilot installed and activated can make the console look like “Mario Kart’s” rainbow road track and play the actual cowbell audio from Saturday Night Live over the stereo. Oh, and the volume control on the Tesla Model S goes all the way to 11.

The v9.0 update will come out in about four weeks, Musk said. He also said people who are interested in making video games should consider applying to Tesla.

“If you’re into video game development, consider applying to Tesla,” he said. “We want to make super fun games that integrate the center touch screen, phone & car irl.”

“Please send examples of prior work when applying. Looking for max playability & creativity,” he added.

  Tesla v9.0 Software Update Will Include

    Tesla v9.0 Software Update Will Include Atari Games As Easter Eggs

  'Lords of the Fallen 2' Developer

    'Lords of the Fallen 2' Developer Defiant Studios Will Scrap Existing Work From Prior Team

  New Update Released for 'Sea of

    New Update Released for 'Sea of Thieves,' Five Million Players Reached

  Gamefly Shutting Down Video Game Streaming

    Gamefly Shutting Down Video Game Streaming Service This Month

  Valve's 'Artifact' Will Be Playable At

    Valve's 'Artifact' Will Be Playable at PAX West

  'League of Legends' Devs Gear Up

    'League of Legends' Developer Gears Up for Next Big Game (EXCLUSIVE)

  'Fire Emblem Heroes' Revenue Reaches $400M

    'Fire Emblem Heroes' Revenue Reaches $400M Worldwide

