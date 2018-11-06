Tencent’s Steven Ma Joins The Game Awards Advisory Board

The Game Awards appointed Steven Ma, senior vice president for Tencent’s interactive entertainment division, to its advisory board, it announced on Tuesday.

The Game Awards is an annual celebration of video games, their creators, and the people who play them across consoles, mobile, and PC. The advisory board helps guide and advance its mission, while also playing an important role in setting the strategic direction for the ceremony, according to executive producer and creator Geoff Keighley. It isn’t involved in selecting award nominees or winners, and it reportedly learns the results of jury voting at the same time as the general public.

Ma joined Tencent in 2007 and is responsible for the international publishing and distribution of Tencent Games. The multinational conglomerate has assisted The Game Awards with its live broadcast in China for the past two years, said Keighley, and Ma’s gaming experience will help grow the broadcast’s global distribution.

In addition to Ma, the advisory board includes executives from Activision, AMD, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Nintendo of America, Rockstar Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ubisoft, Valve, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

“I am honored to be a part of the illustrious advisory board for the Game Awards,” said Ma. “Their awards are a celebration of the gaming industry and players around the globe, and have been a key voice in both recognizing achievements and understanding future trends.”

The Game Awards take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on Dec. 6. Besides the award presentations, fans can look forward to exclusive world premieres, announcements, and musical performances.