Tencent Suspends Community Manager After Sexual Harassment Claims

tencent logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tencent

Tencent has reportedly suspended global community manager Nick Zasowski after numerous women on social media accused him of sexual harassment in the past few days, according to a Tencent staff member on Reddit.

Zasowski, who commonly went by the handle “Zazzer” on social media, allegedly sent unsolicited pictures of his genitals to at least one unidentified woman, according to HP Omen partnership lead John Sylvester.

“Someone I thought I knew for the past six years has been sending unsolicited sexual photos to women,” Sylvester tweeted on Monday. “When one of them posted about it, a number of other women, friends of mine, said he’d done the same to them. I’m so fucking disappointed and angry. Fuck you, @nickzazzer.”

Sylvester’s tweet includes screenshots of conversations between Zasowski and women he allegedly sent photos to.

“Did you like your morning surprise?” he asked one woman.

“No. That was inappropriate. Disappointed in you, dude,” the woman replied.

Doghead Simulations chief marketing officer Amber Osborne posted her own online run-in with Zasowski, where he allegedly asked her for sexually explicit videos or photos.

“Would you be down to sell pictures or videos of yourself?” he reportedly said. “Sexy, slightly naughty stuff. All in private with trust crucial, of course.”

A staff member for Tencent’s popular mobile game “Arena of Valor” said on Reddit Tuesday the company is “aware of the situation, and the individual has been suspended pending a full investigation.” Tencent did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

Zasowski has since changed or deleted some of his social media profiles. Someone apparently took over his Twitter feed and posted a “PSA” of his screencapped conversations.

