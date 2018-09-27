Ten Major Game Studios Closed in the Past 12 Months

The games industry was left shocked after the majority studio closure of Telltale Games occurred Friday in the form of a mass layoff, but this is just one studio effectively closed in the wake of nine others in this past year, as reported by PCGamer.
Telltale lost everything in a matter of a day, and if a triple-A studio is just two botched deals away from laying off its employees without notice or severance (a decision which landed the company in hot water) then in what state does that leave smaller studios?
Earlier this month, the industry also lost Capcom Vancouver, studio behind the “Dead Rising” franchise and employer of 158 people who lost their jobs.
Here are the studios we’ve lost in the games industry in the past year:
Visceral
Date of closure: Oct. 17, 2017
Games: “Dead Space” and “Battlefield Hardline”
Motiga
Date of closure: Nov. 3, 2017
Games: “Gigantic”
Runic
Date of closure: Nov. 3, 2017
Games: “Torchlight” and “Hob”
Gazillion Entertainment
Date of closure: Nov. 27, 2017
Games: “Marvel Heroes”
The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency
Date of closure: Feb. 28, 2018
Games: “Drawn to Death” and one unknown project
Boss Key Productions
Date of closure: May 14, 2018
Games: “LawBreakers” and “Radical Heights”
Date of closure: May 24, 2018
Games: “Supreme Commander,” “Dungeon Siege”
Carbine
Date of closure: Sept. 7, 2018
Games: “Wildstar”
Date of closure: Sept. 18, 2018
Games: “Dead Rising”
Date of “majority studio closure”: Sept. 21, 2018
Games: “Telltale’s The Walking Dead” and “The Wolf Among Us”