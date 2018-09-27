Ten Major Game Studios Closed in the Past 12 Months

The games industry was left shocked after the majority studio closure of Telltale Games occurred Friday in the form of a mass layoff, but this is just one studio effectively closed in the wake of nine others in this past year, as reported by PCGamer.

Telltale lost everything in a matter of a day, and if a triple-A studio is just two botched deals away from laying off its employees without notice or severance (a decision which landed the company in hot water) then in what state does that leave smaller studios?

Earlier this month, the industry also lost Capcom Vancouver, studio behind the “Dead Rising” franchise and employer of 158 people who lost their jobs.

Here are the studios we’ve lost in the games industry in the past year:

Visceral

Date of closure: Oct. 17, 2017

Games: “Dead Space” and “Battlefield Hardline”

Motiga

Date of closure: Nov. 3, 2017

Games: “Gigantic”

Runic

Date of closure: Nov. 3, 2017

Games: “Torchlight” and “Hob”

Gazillion Entertainment

Date of closure: Nov. 27, 2017

Games: “Marvel Heroes”

The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency

Date of closure: Feb. 28, 2018

Games: “Drawn to Death” and one unknown project

Boss Key Productions

Date of closure: May 14, 2018

Games: “LawBreakers” and “Radical Heights”

Wargaming Seattle

Date of closure: May 24, 2018

Games: “Supreme Commander,” “Dungeon Siege”

Carbine

Date of closure: Sept. 7, 2018

Games: “Wildstar”

Capcom Vancouver

Date of closure: Sept. 18, 2018

Games: “Dead Rising”

Telltale Games

Date of “majority studio closure”: Sept. 21, 2018

Games: “Telltale’s The Walking Dead” and “The Wolf Among Us”