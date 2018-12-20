‘Telltale’s The Walking Dead’ Will Conclude for PC on Epic Games Store

All future episodes of “Telltale’s The Walking Dead” on PC will be published on the Epic Games Store, Skybound Games announced Thursday. People who already bought the season on a different PC platform will still receive the final two episodes through their previous point of purchase.

The third episode of “Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Final Season,” entitled Broken Toys, is set for a Jan. 15 release on Epic’s new online game store. Epic Games Store will also be host to the previous episodes of the season for those who want to buy it as well. The game will hit consoles on Jan. 15 as well.

“The team at Epic owns a major chapter in the history of the game industry,” said president of interactive Dan Murray and Skybound Games CEO Ian Howe in a prepared joint-statement. “We’re excited to work together on their latest transformative event with the launch of the Epic Games Store. Epic stepped up to the plate immediately to work with us in order to bring the original team back together and ensure fans will receive the completed season of ‘Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Final Season.'”

The news is just the latest chapter in the final chapter of Telltale Game’s narratively-driven game series based on “The Walking Dead” comic book.

In September, Telltale Games’ suddenly laid off nearly all of its 274 employees with no notice, no severance, and barely a week’s worth of health care, just a day after two potential investors walked away from potential funding talks. Both AMC and Smilegate were in discussions to invest in Telltale Games, a deal that management had been working on to essentially save the company, sources told Variety at the time.

Days after the original layoffs hit, a former employee filed a lawsuit on behalf of all of those let go, saying that Telltale Games violated state and federal labor laws with the mass layoff because it didn’t give proper notice.

After the layoff, the company said it was keeping on about two dozen employees to finish the port of Telltale’s “Minecraft” game for Netflix. Weeks later, though, another group of those remaining members were let go. The company later announced that the final episodes for Telltale Games “The Walking Dead: The Final Season” will be released after all, with Skybound taking over development and publishing of the game.

Skybound Entertainment was created by Kirkman in 2010 to develop properties both in traditional and new media including television, film, video games, and digital media. Earlier this year, Skybound created Skybound Games to help develop its IP into video games.

Last month, Skybound Games announced that the game was once more in active development in-house, with as much of the original staff as possible brought on to help conclude the four-episode tale.