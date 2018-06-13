You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Telltale’s ‘Minecraft: Story Mode,’ New ‘Stranger Things’ Game Coming to Netflix (Report)

CREDIT: Telltale Games

Netflix and Telltale Games are partnering to bring games to the streaming video service, according to TechRadar. The pilot program will likely begin with a modified version of Telltale’s “Minecraft: Story Mode” later this year.

Like the video game series, Netflix’s “Minecraft: Story Mode” will reportedly be a five-part episodic adventure. Anonymous sources tell TechRadar it will be delivered via video files and accept commands via any remote control equipped with directional and select buttons. Telltale’s games are a perfect match for this technology, since they generally require simple commands and dialogue choices to play. There’s no word yet on whether or not combat sequences will be included in the Netflix game. Sources say a playable demo exists and an announcement of the partnership “could happen any day.”

Additionally, TechRadar says Telltale is working on a project based on the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things,” but no details are available at this time. The game was reportedly supposed to launch in Fall 2017, but was pushed back. Telltale could officially unveil the project when it announces its Netflix partnership.

Developing…

