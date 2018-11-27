Telltale Games’ ‘Minecraft: Story Mode’ Now on Netflix

Telltale Games’ episodic point-and-click adventure series “Minecraft: Story Mode” is now on Netflix.

“Minecraft: Story Mode” features a cast filled with celebrities and veteran voice talent, including Patton Oswalt, Catherine Taber, Brian Posehn, John Hodgman, Matthew Mercer, David Fennoy, and Corey Feldman. The first three episodes are available now, with another two episodes coming on Dec. 5, according to IGN. The original season ran eight episodes when it launched on PC and consoles in 2015. Telltale released a second five-episode season in 2017.

“Minecraft: Story Mode” is the last completed project from Telltale. The studio shut down earlier this year, laying off the majority of its staff. It was reportedly in investment talks with AMC and Smilegate at the time, but those deals fell through.

The closure came while Telltale was working on the final season to its critically-acclaimed “The Walking Dead” series. Skybound Entertainment will now finish its remaining episodes alongside members of the original Telltale development team. “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman, who owns Skybound, told an audience during New York Comic-Con, “We can’t lose Andrew Lincoln and Clementine in the same year.”

Telltale was also reportedly working with Netflix on a “Stranger Things” game before its closure, along with a sequel to “The Wolf Among Us,” a video game adaptation of the popular Vertigo comic book series “Fables.”

“Minecraft: Story Mode” is not Netflix’s first foray into interactive storytelling. It’s put out a number of choose-your-own-adventure-style shows for kids, such as “Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale,” “Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile,” and “Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout.”