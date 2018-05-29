Ted Dabney, Atari Co-Founder and Video Game Industry Pioneer, Dies at 81

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Computer History Museum

Atari co-founder Samuel “Ted” Dabney died on Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 81.

An electrical engineer and former U.S. Marine from San Francisco, Calif., Dabney developed “Computer Space,” the world’s very first commercial video game, with Nolan Bushnell in 1970. The game was a failure upon release in 1971, but in June of the following year, the pair launched Pong, Atari’s smash arcade hit.

Although he left the company in 1973 after a falling out with Bushnell, Dabney made an indelible mark on the video-game industry. He famously built Atari’s earliest arcade machines from repurposed TV components, and played an instrumental role in shaping the unmistakable sound effects that defined the arcades of the ’70s and ’80s. Despite the differences, the pair collaborated on Pizza Time Theatre, which later became known as Chuck E. Cheese’s.

Dabney spent time at Raytheon and Fujitsu, and continued making games under the banner of his own Syzygy Game Company. He later owned and operated a grocery store and deli with his wife, Carolyn. Dabney was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in late 2017.

“Ted was my partner, co-founder, fellow dreamer, and friend,” Bushnell tweeted upon hearing the news. “I’ll always cherish the time we spent together.”

On Saturday morning, Marty Goldberg and Curt Vendel, authors of the book “Atari Inc.,” paid tribute to Dabney in a Facebook post: “We’re at a loss. We just got word that our friend, one of the nicest, sweetest down-to-earth guys we knew, Atari co-founder Ted Dabney, has passed from his cancer. Thought he still had a bit more time. You always wish someone like him did.”

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Gaming

  • Interactive Gaming Ventures logo

    Interactive Gaming Ventures and Epic Games to Fund Indies Using Unreal Engine 4

    Atari co-founder Samuel “Ted” Dabney died on Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 81. An electrical engineer and former U.S. Marine from San Francisco, Calif., Dabney developed “Computer Space,” the world’s very first commercial video game, with Nolan Bushnell in 1970. The game was a failure upon release in 1971, but in June […]

  • ‘PUBG’ Vs. 'Fortnite' Feud Explained

    ‘PUBG’ Vs. 'Fortnite' Feud Explained

    Atari co-founder Samuel “Ted” Dabney died on Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 81. An electrical engineer and former U.S. Marine from San Francisco, Calif., Dabney developed “Computer Space,” the world’s very first commercial video game, with Nolan Bushnell in 1970. The game was a failure upon release in 1971, but in June […]

  • 'Lego DC Super-Villains' Hits Oct. 16

    'Lego DC Super-Villains' Drops in October

    Atari co-founder Samuel “Ted” Dabney died on Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 81. An electrical engineer and former U.S. Marine from San Francisco, Calif., Dabney developed “Computer Space,” the world’s very first commercial video game, with Nolan Bushnell in 1970. The game was a failure upon release in 1971, but in June […]

  • Independent UK Studio Rebellion Announces New

    Independent UK Studio Rebellion Announces New VR Game ‘Arca’s Path’

    Atari co-founder Samuel “Ted” Dabney died on Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 81. An electrical engineer and former U.S. Marine from San Francisco, Calif., Dabney developed “Computer Space,” the world’s very first commercial video game, with Nolan Bushnell in 1970. The game was a failure upon release in 1971, but in June […]

  • 'Active Shooter:' A Guide to the

    What is 'Active Shooter'? A Guide to the Video Game Industry's Latest Controversy

    Atari co-founder Samuel “Ted” Dabney died on Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 81. An electrical engineer and former U.S. Marine from San Francisco, Calif., Dabney developed “Computer Space,” the world’s very first commercial video game, with Nolan Bushnell in 1970. The game was a failure upon release in 1971, but in June […]

  • Bethesda Teases 'Fallout 76' Ahead of

    'Fallout 76' Teased Ahead of E3

    Atari co-founder Samuel “Ted” Dabney died on Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 81. An electrical engineer and former U.S. Marine from San Francisco, Calif., Dabney developed “Computer Space,” the world’s very first commercial video game, with Nolan Bushnell in 1970. The game was a failure upon release in 1971, but in June […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad