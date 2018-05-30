‘Team Sonic Racing’ Coming to Nintendo Switch

“Team Sonic Racing,” which pits up to 12 players in online and local races, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, according to a retail listing that popped up on Walmart overnight.

The game combines the “best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing as you face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing,” according to the listing, which remained up as of 7 a.m. ET. The game includes three character types and vehicle customization options and also allows players to race together and work together as a team by sharing power-ups and speed boosts.

Other game features listed on Walmart are:

Online Multiplayer & Local Co-Op Modes 12 players per race, 4 player split screen, and various offline / online race modes including Grand Prix Mode, Exhibition Mode, Time-Trial and Team Adventure Mode.

Team Racing Race as a team, win as a team. Use various team moves to assist your teammates, knock out opponents and unleash your Team Ultimate.

Performance & Skin Customization Alter the appearance and handling of your vehicle.

Wisps – 14 spectacular offensive and defensive items to help overcome rival teams and get ahead!

Adventure Mode Unique story experience where players are introduced to basic game features and characters.

Various Characters and Classes 15 playable characters from across the Sonic Universe and 3 distinct character types including Speed, Technique, and Power classes.

The listing shows a Dec. 31 release date, but it’s likely that’s a placeholder.