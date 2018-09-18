Team Rogue Starts Mentorship Program for Aspiring ‘Fortnite’ Players

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Professional esports organization Team Rogue is teaming up with Find Your Grind and ReKTGlobal to create a mentorship program for aspiring “Fortnite” players, it announced on Tuesday.

The Find Your Grind Junior Rogue Program begins on Oct. 8 and will teach participants about the gaming industry via a structured semesterly accelerator program headed by some top “Fortnite” personalities like Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo. Junior Rogue players will receive formal recognition from the organization, weekly online seminars, streaming and graphical assets for their channels, social media promotion, and more. They will also get a $500 scholarship along with a travel stipend for any FYG or Junior Rogue events they’re asked to attend.

“The goal of the program is to teach these players about lifestyles and careers in esports and gaming so they can learn from real life stories from people in the industry,” said Amish Shah, founder of ReKTGlobal and co-owner of Team Rogue. “Not everyone is going to be the next DrLupo or Ninja. We want to help prepare them for their futures both inside and outside the game.”

Related

Earlier this year, the three organizations say they partnered to create the world’s largest annual esports lifestyle scholarship fund. Now, they want to give young people the opportunity to pursue esports “in a way that has never been done before.”

“Team Rogue and ReKTGlobal have given us a phenomenal opportunity to reach young gamers interested in pursuing esports as a lifestyle,” said Find Your Grind founder Nick Gross. “With the Junior Rogue program, we hope to make esports careers more accessible to a wider group of young people and open their eyes to new opportunities.”

People interested in joining the program must be under 18 years old and have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian. They also must complete their applications before the deadline of Monday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. PDT and get approval by representatives from FYG and Team Rogue. The program is open to residents of the United States and registered U.S. territories only.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Gaming

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    Team Rogue Starts Mentorship Program for Aspiring 'Fortnite' Players

    Professional esports organization Team Rogue is teaming up with Find Your Grind and ReKTGlobal to create a mentorship program for aspiring “Fortnite” players, it announced on Tuesday. The Find Your Grind Junior Rogue Program begins on Oct. 8 and will teach participants about the gaming industry via a structured semesterly accelerator program headed by some […]

  • 'House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn

    'House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn SDLX' Arcade Cabinet Offers '5D' Experience

    Professional esports organization Team Rogue is teaming up with Find Your Grind and ReKTGlobal to create a mentorship program for aspiring “Fortnite” players, it announced on Tuesday. The Find Your Grind Junior Rogue Program begins on Oct. 8 and will teach participants about the gaming industry via a structured semesterly accelerator program headed by some […]

  • 'Sea of Thieves' Forsaken Shores DLC

    'Sea of Thieves' Forsaken Shores DLC Delayed

    Professional esports organization Team Rogue is teaming up with Find Your Grind and ReKTGlobal to create a mentorship program for aspiring “Fortnite” players, it announced on Tuesday. The Find Your Grind Junior Rogue Program begins on Oct. 8 and will teach participants about the gaming industry via a structured semesterly accelerator program headed by some […]

  • Red Bull To Hold Inaugural Rubik's

    Inaugural Rubik's Cube World Championship Awards Snazzy Ring

    Professional esports organization Team Rogue is teaming up with Find Your Grind and ReKTGlobal to create a mentorship program for aspiring “Fortnite” players, it announced on Tuesday. The Find Your Grind Junior Rogue Program begins on Oct. 8 and will teach participants about the gaming industry via a structured semesterly accelerator program headed by some […]

  • New 'Assassin's Creed' Board Game Features

    New 'Assassin's Creed' Board Game Features New Story With Familiar Character Cameos

    Professional esports organization Team Rogue is teaming up with Find Your Grind and ReKTGlobal to create a mentorship program for aspiring “Fortnite” players, it announced on Tuesday. The Find Your Grind Junior Rogue Program begins on Oct. 8 and will teach participants about the gaming industry via a structured semesterly accelerator program headed by some […]

  • 'Tetris Effect' Brings Its Mesmerizing Puzzles

    'Tetris Effect' Brings Its Mesmerizing Puzzles to PS4 This November

    Professional esports organization Team Rogue is teaming up with Find Your Grind and ReKTGlobal to create a mentorship program for aspiring “Fortnite” players, it announced on Tuesday. The Find Your Grind Junior Rogue Program begins on Oct. 8 and will teach participants about the gaming industry via a structured semesterly accelerator program headed by some […]

  • 'Papers, Please' Filmmakers Working On A

    'Papers, Please' Filmmakers Working on a 'Beholder' Adaptation

    Professional esports organization Team Rogue is teaming up with Find Your Grind and ReKTGlobal to create a mentorship program for aspiring “Fortnite” players, it announced on Tuesday. The Find Your Grind Junior Rogue Program begins on Oct. 8 and will teach participants about the gaming industry via a structured semesterly accelerator program headed by some […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad