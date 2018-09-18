Team Rogue Starts Mentorship Program for Aspiring ‘Fortnite’ Players

Professional esports organization Team Rogue is teaming up with Find Your Grind and ReKTGlobal to create a mentorship program for aspiring “Fortnite” players, it announced on Tuesday.

The Find Your Grind Junior Rogue Program begins on Oct. 8 and will teach participants about the gaming industry via a structured semesterly accelerator program headed by some top “Fortnite” personalities like Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo. Junior Rogue players will receive formal recognition from the organization, weekly online seminars, streaming and graphical assets for their channels, social media promotion, and more. They will also get a $500 scholarship along with a travel stipend for any FYG or Junior Rogue events they’re asked to attend.

“The goal of the program is to teach these players about lifestyles and careers in esports and gaming so they can learn from real life stories from people in the industry,” said Amish Shah, founder of ReKTGlobal and co-owner of Team Rogue. “Not everyone is going to be the next DrLupo or Ninja. We want to help prepare them for their futures both inside and outside the game.”

Earlier this year, the three organizations say they partnered to create the world’s largest annual esports lifestyle scholarship fund. Now, they want to give young people the opportunity to pursue esports “in a way that has never been done before.”

“Team Rogue and ReKTGlobal have given us a phenomenal opportunity to reach young gamers interested in pursuing esports as a lifestyle,” said Find Your Grind founder Nick Gross. “With the Junior Rogue program, we hope to make esports careers more accessible to a wider group of young people and open their eyes to new opportunities.”

People interested in joining the program must be under 18 years old and have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian. They also must complete their applications before the deadline of Monday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. PDT and get approval by representatives from FYG and Team Rogue. The program is open to residents of the United States and registered U.S. territories only.