Teacher Arrested for Making Girl Steal Consoles From a Mall Machine

Nintendo Switch
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nintendo

A Massachusetts man was arrested Wednesday after he was caught sending his daughter into a KeyMaster machine to steal video game consoles, Union Leader reports.

Video evidence from witnesses reveal 34-year-old Anthony Helsinki sitting outside of a game of chance machine, coaxing his daughter on how to maneuver around inside of it as another child stands nearby. The incident occurred at the Mall at Rockingham Park in New Hampshire.

Helsinki’s daughter manages to deliver what appear to be a Nintendo Switch and perhaps a Nintendo 3DS through the opening slot of the machine to her father. Helsinki can be heard commanding his daughter in the video to “turn around” and “stick your butt right here” and other orders as the young girl tries to navigate the presumably tight confines of the KeyMaster arcade machine.

The other child exclaims “Yes, it worked!” as one of the consoles is freed from the machine.

Police charged Helsinki, a middle school teacher, with “three counts of theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of criminal trespass, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child,” according to the Union Leader.

Andover’s superintendent of schools, Shelly Berman, gave a statement regarding Helsinki’s employment status.

“One of our teachers at the Doherty Middle School was involved in an incident in Salem, N.H. last week,” said Berman.“Andover Public Schools is fully cooperating with authorities. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.”

Helsinki’s court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 29 in Salem, Mass.

