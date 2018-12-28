One of Kickstarter’s Biggest Board Games Is Heading to Steam as an RPG

“Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon,” one of Kickstarter’s most successful board game projects, is now going to be a role-playing game on Steam, publisher Awaken Realms announced on Friday.

“Tainted Grail” is a grim retelling of Arthurian legends. It takes place on the dying island of Avalon and mixes survival and diplomacy elements with a non-linear narrative.

“The ancient guardian stones that once helped people conquer this mythical place are now fading,” the official description said. “As their light dims, a malignant power retakes the land inch by inch. Your desperate hometown sent a party of champions to seek help in distant Camelot. You were not one of them. Now, the true heroes have failed, the king is dead, and the Round Table is in disarray. The ordinary people of the island, such as you, scramble to find safety. Set out on your journey to uncover the secrets behind the legends. Save Avalon – or simply try to save yourself.”

“Tainted: The Fall of Avalon” is the seventh successful board game Kickstarter for Awaken Realms. It offers a solo experience or co-op with up to four players, over 1,000 pieces of unique art, and over 100,000 words of branching story scripts. It was designed by well-known Polish fantasy writer Krzysztof Piskorski and Awaken Realms owner Marcin Świerkot. It has an estimated delivery date of August 2019. There’s no word yet on a release window for the PC game.