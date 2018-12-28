×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

One of Kickstarter’s Biggest Board Games Is Heading to Steam as an RPG

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Awaken Realms

“Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon,” one of Kickstarter’s most successful board game projects, is now going to be a role-playing game on Steam, publisher Awaken Realms announced on Friday.

“Tainted Grail” is a grim retelling of Arthurian legends. It takes place on the dying island of Avalon and mixes survival and diplomacy elements with a non-linear narrative.

“The ancient guardian stones that once helped people conquer this mythical place are now fading,” the official description said. “As their light dims, a malignant power retakes the land inch by inch. Your desperate hometown sent a party of champions to seek help in distant Camelot. You were not one of them. Now, the true heroes have failed, the king is dead, and the Round Table is in disarray. The ordinary people of the island, such as you, scramble to find safety. Set out on your journey to uncover the secrets behind the legends. Save Avalon – or simply try to save yourself.”

Tainted: The Fall of Avalon” is the seventh successful board game Kickstarter for Awaken Realms. It offers a solo experience or co-op with up to four players, over 1,000 pieces of unique art, and over 100,000 words of branching story scripts. It was designed by well-known Polish fantasy writer Krzysztof Piskorski and Awaken Realms owner Marcin Świerkot. It has an estimated delivery date of August 2019. There’s no word yet on a release window for the PC game.

Popular on Variety

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

More Gaming

  • One of Kickstarter's Biggest Board Games

    One of Kickstarter's Biggest Board Games Is Heading to Steam as an RPG

    “Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon,” one of Kickstarter’s most successful board game projects, is now going to be a role-playing game on Steam, publisher Awaken Realms announced on Friday. “Tainted Grail” is a grim retelling of Arthurian legends. It takes place on the dying island of Avalon and mixes survival and diplomacy elements with [...]

  • Ninja Responds to Backlash Over New

    Ninja Responds to Backlash Over New Year's Stream Ads

    Popular “Fortnite” streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is hosting a special New Year’s Eve countdown stream on Twitch next week, and other content creators on the platform are unhappy about how the event is being advertised. The ads are currently appearing on streamers’ Twitch channels. While some see them as a good thing, others say it’s [...]

  • Photo​ ​Credit:​ ​Adela Sznajder

    DreamHack Open Comes to Rio for the First Time in 2019

    The DreamHack Open is stopping in Rio de Janeiro for the first time ever in 2019, and tickets go on sale Jan. 5, the city announced on Friday. The Rio de Janeiro State eSports Federation confirmed the three-year contract and believes it’s an opportunity to increase the number of competitions within the city. DreamHack, which [...]

  • BioWare Co-Founders Receive Order of Canada

    BioWare Co-Founders Receive Order of Canada for Contributions to Gaming

    BioWare co-founders Greg Zeschuk and Ray Muzyka recently received one of Canada’s highest honors for their contributions to the video game industry, according to CBC News. They were among the 103 people appointed to the Order of Canada this year. It’s that country’s second highest honor, and it’s typically given to people who make extraordinary [...]

  • 'Shadow of the Colossus' and the

    'Shadow of the Colossus' and the Art of Ma

    Emptiness is not the harrowing concept we think it to be. The modern world might suggest that “being without” is a detriment to fulfilled living, but many see this sentiment as one that promotes unnecessary clutter. In Japan, where the concept of ma (間) flourishes in all aspects of life, it is a cultural understanding [...]

  • Black Mirror Season 5

    Netflix Takes Interactive Storytelling to the Next Level With ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’

    Back in early 2017, Netflix approached “Black Mirror” creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones with an unusual idea. The streaming service had been experimenting with interactive kids content, giving young viewers the ability to choose their own path through a story with a series multiple-choice questions that could be easily answered with the help of [...]

  • Overwatch Contenders Tournament Series to Test

    Overwatch Contenders Tournament Series to Test Chat Moderation Program

    Overwatch Contenders is trialing a new chat moderation program that requires users to link their Blizzard Battle.net and Twitch accounts, “Overwatch” developer Blizzard Entertainment announced in a post on Wednesday. Overwatch Contenders is a tournament series for aspiring professional players who want to make it into the Overwatch League. Blizzard will test the new chat [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad