Adorable Switch Bundle and New Moves Revealed for ‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’

CREDIT: Nintendo

This fall’s “Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee” has a brand new Switch console bundle and some added in-game moves and interactions for Pokemon fans to enjoy, as revealed by Nintendo in a press release Monday.

The new Nintendo Switch bundle includes a digital copy of one of the games and a special edition console with a yellow and tan joy-con controller on each side and Eevee and Pikachu on the front dock. The two Pokemon appear on the back of the dock as silhouettes.

Pikachu and Eevee are getting some new moves called partner powers, according to the new trailer posted on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. These moves are exclusive to Pikachu and Eevee, and no other Pokemon will have them, according to a press release. The moves are available in battle once the player’s relationship with the Pokemon “reaches a certain level.” Use of the partner powers boosts the Pokemon’s stats, so players should keep an eye out for a signal from the Pokemon that it’s ready for use.

The partner powers all have alliteratively adorable names— Pikachu with the Pika Papow and Splishy Splash (you guessed it— a water-type move) and Eevee with Veevee Volley, Bouncy Bubble, Buzzy Buzz, and Sizzly Slide.

Familiar environmental moves from the classic Pokemon games, like surf to travel across water and chop to take down trees, will return, now called “Chop Down” and “Sea Skim.”

New details on how players can improve their relationship with Pokemon were also revealed. Petting or playing with Pokemon by selecting either the Eevee or Pikachu icon boosts their relationship and can give the player in-game rewards as well.

The trailer also shows off the beautiful Celadon City and its gym-leader, Grass-type Pokemon enthusiast Erika.

“Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee” releases Nov. 16 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

