×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Hades’ Is The Latest Isometric Action Game From Supergiant

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Bastion” and “Transistor” developer Supergiant Games revealed its latest project at The Game Awards on Thursday.

Hades” is an isometric action game with a Greek mythology theme. “Defy the god of death as you hack and slash your way out of the Underworld in this rogue-like dungeon crawler,” the official website states.

It’s available now in early access on the new Epic Games Store for $20. It’s still in active development, Supergiant says, so expect regular updates with new features, events, characters, and more. This is the first time Supergiant has done an early access title, and it explains that decision in a FAQ on the official website.

“From the moment we started to imagine the concept for ​’Hades​,’ we’ve been excited to create a game we could continue building and improving once it was in your hands. We think developing ​’Hades’​ in Early Access is key to making it the best game it can be, which is our goal,” it said.

“With each of our previous games, we announced with playable builds available only to a relatively small number of people who attended the events where we debuted those games. This time, we wanted everyone to be able to play our game as soon as we felt it was ready to reveal. More importantly, we think what we can build while taking your feedback into account will be much better than if we were to work in relative secrecy until it was done.”

Related

Of course, Supergiant is known for its storytelling, and the opportunity to deliver a serialized tale is one of the many reasons why it went the Early Access route. “Think of our Early Access launch as the pilot episode of a new series,” it said. “You can look forward to meeting close to 20 different fully voiced characters, and experiencing the setup for the story, along with hours of unique events and interactions.”

“You can engage with the narrative as much as you like, so if you just want to dive in for a quick hack-and-slash session, ‘Hades’ has you covered.”

Make sure to check out all of Variety’s Game Awards 2018 coverage from the red carpet and inside the awards themselves here.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Gaming

  • Obsidian's 'The Outer Worlds' Premieres at

    Obsidian's 'The Outer Worlds' Premieres at The Game Awards

    A brand new title called “The Outer Worlds” was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday evening. Obsidian Entertainment revealed the upcoming title, which gives off heavy “Fallout” vibes, in a trailer during the event. The trailer features the song “Passenger” by Iggy Pop, which is sure to see a resurgence in popularity courtesy of [...]

  • 'Dauntless' Coming to Consoles, Mobile in

    'Dauntless' Coming to Consoles, Mobile in 2019

    Free-to-play online action-RPG “Dauntless” is coming to consoles and mobile devices in 2019, developer Phoenix Labs announced on stage during The Game Awards on Thursday. The game will launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in April. Nintendo Switch and mobile ports will follow later in the year. The upcoming console launch brings the game [...]

  • Ubisoft Officially Reveals 'Far Cry: New

    Ubisoft Officially Reveals 'Far Cry: New Dawn' at The Game Awards

    Ubisoft unveiled the latest entry to the “Far Cry” series at The Game Awards on Thursday. The box art for “Far Cry: New Dawn” leaked earlier in the day and, as expected, it’s a standalone sequel to “Far Cry 5.” It’s set in a post-apocalyptic Hope County, Mont., 17 years after a global nuclear catastrophe. [...]

  • 'Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled' HD Remaster

    'Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled' HD Remaster Announced

    Activision announced a remake of “Crash Team Racing” during The Game Awards 2018 called “Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.” Developed by Beenox and published by Activision, “Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled” is a remaster that’s been rebuilt from the ground up. Familiar characters like Crash, Coco, Dr. Neo Cortex, and the rest of the familiar “Crash” game [...]

  • New 'Ancestors' Trailer Shows First Glimpse

    New 'Ancestors' Trailer Shows First Glimpse of Gameplay

    Gameplay footage of “Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey” was revealed in a new trailer which premiered at The Game Awards on Thursday evening. The new trailer shows off multiple predators players will face and the rapid, verticality of the movement. Evolution, of course, seems to be a major theme of the game (if not the theme) [...]

  • 'Hades' Is The Latest Isometric Action

    'Hades' Is The Latest Isometric Action Game From Supergiant

    “Bastion” and “Transistor” developer Supergiant Games revealed its latest project at The Game Awards on Thursday. “Hades” is an isometric action game with a Greek mythology theme. “Defy the god of death as you hack and slash your way out of the Underworld in this rogue-like dungeon crawler,” the official website states. It’s available now [...]

  • 'Rocket League' Gets New McLaren 570S

    'Rocket League' Gets New McLaren 570S Car Pack

    “Rocket League” has a new DLC pack in the form of the McLaren 570S Car Pack, announced during “The Game Awards 2018.” Psyonix’s massively popular car soccer game welcomes the hot orange McLaren into the game to do battle with the enormous soccer balls and colorful fields of “Rocket League.” It’s available on all platforms [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad