Oculus Quest Could Push VR Further Into Mainstream, Ship 1M Units In 2019 (Analyst)

The self-contained Oculus Quest will ship a million units next year, potentially bringing virtual reality into the mainstream, analyst group SuperData predicts in its latest extended reality report. The group also believes the Quest will outsell the Oculus Rift by more than three to one during its first year.

The analyst calls 2019 a “make or break” year for the virtual reality industry, noting in its latest quarterly report that the Oculus Quest has the “potential” to bring VR further into the mainstream. From SuperData’s analytics, it looks like from here that Oculus Quest and Oculus Go sales will work to push VR revenue forward, doubling it with combined sales projected to hit nearly 2.5M units worldwide in 2019.

Additionally, SuperData projects that mobile AR revenue is set to continue doubling year over year, and could reach $2 billion by the end of 2018. By 2021, it could surpass $17 billion, or more than VR software for the first time. Meanwhile, other types of location-based entertainment, such as free-standing VR attractions and arcades that house them could double in revenue in just three years. This would place it at $845 million by 2012, up from $437 million previously.

According to SuperData Head of XR Stephanie Llamas, “the launch of Oculus Quest will be a major force in pushing it over the tipping point into the mainstream.”