You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oculus Quest Could Push VR Further Into Mainstream, Ship 1M Units In 2019 (Analyst)

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oculus Go
CREDIT: Courtesy of Oculus

The self-contained Oculus Quest will ship a million units next year, potentially bringing virtual reality into the mainstream, analyst group SuperData predicts in its latest extended reality report. The group also believes the Quest will outsell the Oculus Rift by more than three to one during its first year.

The analyst calls 2019 a “make or break” year for the virtual reality industry, noting in its latest quarterly report that the Oculus Quest has the “potential” to bring VR further into the mainstream. From SuperData’s analytics, it looks like from here that Oculus Quest and Oculus Go sales will work to push VR revenue forward, doubling it with combined sales projected to hit nearly 2.5M units worldwide in 2019.

Additionally, SuperData projects that mobile AR revenue is set to continue doubling year over year, and could reach $2 billion by the end of 2018. By 2021, it could surpass $17 billion, or more than VR software for the first time. Meanwhile, other types of location-based entertainment, such as free-standing VR attractions and arcades that house them could double in revenue in just three years. This would place it at $845 million by 2012, up from $437 million previously.

According to SuperData Head of XR Stephanie Llamas, “the launch of Oculus Quest will be a major force in pushing it over the tipping point into the mainstream.”

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Gaming

  • Oculus Go

    Oculus Quest Could Push VR Further Into Mainstream, Ship 1M Units In 2019 (Analyst)

    The self-contained Oculus Quest will ship a million units next year, potentially bringing virtual reality into the mainstream, analyst group SuperData predicts in its latest extended reality report. The group also believes the Quest will outsell the Oculus Rift by more than three to one during its first year. The analyst calls 2019 a “make or […]

  • 'Roblox' Revenue Up 87% Year-Over-Year to

    'Roblox' Revenue Up 87% Year-Over-Year to $92 Million (Analyst)

    The self-contained Oculus Quest will ship a million units next year, potentially bringing virtual reality into the mainstream, analyst group SuperData predicts in its latest extended reality report. The group also believes the Quest will outsell the Oculus Rift by more than three to one during its first year. The analyst calls 2019 a “make or […]

  • Double Fine and iam8bit's 6th Annual

    Double Fine and iam8bit's 6th Annual Day of the Devs Returns This November

    The self-contained Oculus Quest will ship a million units next year, potentially bringing virtual reality into the mainstream, analyst group SuperData predicts in its latest extended reality report. The group also believes the Quest will outsell the Oculus Rift by more than three to one during its first year. The analyst calls 2019 a “make or […]

  • 'Dota 2' Treasure Update Adds New

    'Dota 2' Treasure Update Adds New Item Bundles, Loot Odds

    The self-contained Oculus Quest will ship a million units next year, potentially bringing virtual reality into the mainstream, analyst group SuperData predicts in its latest extended reality report. The group also believes the Quest will outsell the Oculus Rift by more than three to one during its first year. The analyst calls 2019 a “make or […]

  • 'Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden'

    'Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden' Trailer Introduces New Details

    The self-contained Oculus Quest will ship a million units next year, potentially bringing virtual reality into the mainstream, analyst group SuperData predicts in its latest extended reality report. The group also believes the Quest will outsell the Oculus Rift by more than three to one during its first year. The analyst calls 2019 a “make or […]

  • Steam's China Userbase Swells to Over

    Steam's China User Base Swells to Over 30 Million

    The self-contained Oculus Quest will ship a million units next year, potentially bringing virtual reality into the mainstream, analyst group SuperData predicts in its latest extended reality report. The group also believes the Quest will outsell the Oculus Rift by more than three to one during its first year. The analyst calls 2019 a “make or […]

  • Rockstar Employees Speak Out About Working

    Current Rockstar Employees Speak Out About Working Conditions

    The self-contained Oculus Quest will ship a million units next year, potentially bringing virtual reality into the mainstream, analyst group SuperData predicts in its latest extended reality report. The group also believes the Quest will outsell the Oculus Rift by more than three to one during its first year. The analyst calls 2019 a “make or […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad